What's happening at Ross in Killeen? Shooting reports at E Central Texas Expy in Texas city spark fear; first details

Reports of a shooting in Killeen, Texas on Saturday sparked fears. The incident reportedly took place at the Ross Dress for Less Store at 3205 E Central Texas Expressway. There were reports of a shooting in Killeen, Texas today. Image for representative purposes. (Unsplash)

“Was there just a shooting at Ross????,” one person asked on Facebook. Another added “Was on the phone with my sister she was at Walmart and told me she was about to go to Ross and as we were talking she ended up stopping to get her brows done and I hung up and got on Facebook and see active shooting at Ross here in Killeen Thank You God For redirecting her.”

Another person on X remarked “I heard there was a shooting at Ross in Killeen today; I'm unsure of any injuries.”

Killeen Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. There is no confirmation about any injuries, and no details of a possibly suspect are known at this time.

Reactions to Killeen shooting report; video shows police One person commented “Yes, I wasn't there but I see it all over my time line. They said some guy came in and started shooting smh.”

Another person said “Active shooter at Ross in Killeen.. did anybody else hear about this?”. Many expressed concern with one saying “What, be safe”.

A video was shared as well showing a large police presence in front of the store. “Had to come be nosy and there is 9 police cars at Ross...,” one person said, sharing a video where many police cars could be seen in front of the Ross store. A person told the individual who posted the video that it was a ‘shooting’.

One person said it was the Ross store ‘by Home Depot and DD’s’.

“What happened In Ross In Killeen ?!Because me and my sister was about to park passing by the front doors and people was running out shouting someone is shooting?,” an individual anxiously asked on Facebook.

A person warned “Shooting at Ross in Killeen. Stay out the way.” Yet another said “Active shooting in Ross in Killeen right now check on our folks.” People shared screenshots of social media chatter from individuals claiming to have been at the store when the incident unfurled.

One message read that the person had had to run out of the back door due to an active shooter there.