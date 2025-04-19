Home Depot opening new stores across these states: See full list

New Home Depot stores will be opening up in a few states across the U.S. even amidst the uncertain U.S. economy under Trump’s presidency. The Atlanta-based home improvement company will implement a “bold growth strategy” by opening 11 new stores in the U.S., as said by Home Depot’s spokesperson. Home Depot is opening 11 new stores across the US. (Getty Images via AFP)

The spokesperson told USA Today, “The retailer is supporting local growth and doubling down on the communities that need it most instead of scaling back. These new store openings are more than just ribbon-cuttings – they’re investments in local economies and a commitment to meeting customer demand for brick-and-mortar shopping experiences.”

Where are the new stores opening?

Across the U.S., new Home Depot stores will be opened in these locations in three phases:

Spring 2025:

- World Commerce Center, St. Augustine, Florida - 2905 International Gold Parkway, St. Augustine, Florida, 32092 (was inaugurated and opened on April 17)

- Prasada South, Arizona - Cactus Drive, Surprise, Arizona, 85388

- Anna, Texas

- Moscow, Idaho

- Manor, Texas

- Bulova, New York (expansion)

Summer 2025:

- Spokane South, Washington state

- Charlottesville, Virginia

Fall 2025:

- Caldwell, Idaho

- Mandarin, Florida

- Forney, Texas

According to the company’s website, it already has 2,300 stores across the country and has also opened new stores in more than 20 locations since 2023. The company’s decision to open new locations comes at a time when most of the popular household retail brands have downsized operations or closed shops completely.

Several prominent retailers such as JCPenney, Big Lots, Macy's Kohl's and Joann have either announced closures or a complete dissolution of assets. On the other hand, stores like Barnes & Noble, Costco, Ross Dress for Less, DD's Discounts, Target, and Aldi have announced further expansions for this year.