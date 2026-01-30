Edit Profile
    What's happening in Mount Airy? Mass shooting reports near Welcome Baptist Church Road in Surry County; first details

    Reports indicated a mass shooting took place in Mount Airy in Surry County, near Welcome Baptist Church Rd, in North Carolina on Thursday.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 2:06 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Reports indicated a mass shooting took place in Mount Airy, near Welcome Baptist Church Rd, in Surry County, North Carolina on Thursday.

    Reports indicated that a shooting had taken place in Mount Airy near Welcome Baptist Church Road.
    As per scanner reports, a mass shooting took place and the assailant was reportedly in a burgundy car, possibly a Buick. Dispatch audio indicated there were three victims, though there's no official confirmation. Their status is not known at present.

    “CHECK ON YOUR FOLK! 2 CONFIRMED DEAD AND TWO IN CRITICAL,” one person from Mount Airy wrote on Facebook. “Surry Co, NC - Welcome Baptist Church Rd - Shooting- multiple patients- unknown location of assailant - use extreme caution in area. Initial call 2 patients, one gsw to stomach, one to head, now advising possibly 4 Code Red Patients,” they added.

    Yet another person said, “Mass shooting in mount airy near welcome baptism church. Stay safe.” A person asked on the social media platform, “What’s going on in mtairy with a shooting.”

    One person shared a map of the area, and noted about road closures due to the reported shooting. “Welcome Baptist Church Road is blocked in Mount Airy, From Smith Lane to basically highway 89. Crime scene involving shooting currently .. unless you live on Welcome Baptist you should avoid the area!,” they wrote.

    Authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

    Reactions to Mount Airy shooting

    One person claimed that the shooting took place at a trailer park near or on Welcome Baptist Church Road. “We are at The Derby Restaurant and staff here said shooting down the street,” a person commented.

    Some expressed concern at the news of the shooting. “Did people die?,” a person asked. Another remarked, “that’s sad.” Yet another shared, “The scanner said one code blue and 3 or 4 others being air lifted.”

    Shock was among the emotions expressed by those who got to know of the shooting. "Multiple people shot in Mount Airy (NC) "aka Mayberry" today... Suspect at large still. Active... going on. Jesus," a person shared on X.

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

