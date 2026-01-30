What's happening in Mount Airy? Mass shooting reports near Welcome Baptist Church Road in Surry County; first details

Reports indicated a mass shooting took place in Mount Airy, near Welcome Baptist Church Rd, in Surry County, North Carolina on Thursday. Reports indicated that a shooting had taken place in Mount Airy near Welcome Baptist Church Road. (Facebook/ Mount Airy Police Department)

As per scanner reports, a mass shooting took place and the assailant was reportedly in a burgundy car, possibly a Buick. Dispatch audio indicated there were three victims, though there's no official confirmation. Their status is not known at present.

“CHECK ON YOUR FOLK! 2 CONFIRMED DEAD AND TWO IN CRITICAL,” one person from Mount Airy wrote on Facebook. “Surry Co, NC - Welcome Baptist Church Rd - Shooting- multiple patients- unknown location of assailant - use extreme caution in area. Initial call 2 patients, one gsw to stomach, one to head, now advising possibly 4 Code Red Patients,” they added.

Also Read | Alex Pretti shooting row: Two Border Patrol agents placed on administrative leave in Minnesota Yet another person said, “Mass shooting in mount airy near welcome baptism church. Stay safe.” A person asked on the social media platform, “What’s going on in mtairy with a shooting.”

One person shared a map of the area, and noted about road closures due to the reported shooting. “Welcome Baptist Church Road is blocked in Mount Airy, From Smith Lane to basically highway 89. Crime scene involving shooting currently .. unless you live on Welcome Baptist you should avoid the area!,” they wrote.