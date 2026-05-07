What’s next for Tanner Horner? Athena Strand's killer's death penalty triggers automatic appeals process; what it means

A former FedEx driver was sentenced to death on Tuesday, May 5, after pleading guilty to killing seven-year-old Athena Strand, who he took from her Texas home while delivering a Christmas gift. Jurors in a Fort Worth courtroom decided on Tanner Horner's punishment after hearing days of testimony and evidence, which included audio of Strand's last moments from inside his delivery van.

Defendant Tanner Horner returns to the courtroom during his capital murder trial on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool) (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Horner, 34, pleaded guilty to capital murder last month. He killed Strand in 2022, and her body was found two days after she was reported missing from her home in the rural town of Paradise, near Fort Worth. She died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

The death sentence has ended the trial, but the process is far from over. The death sentence triggers an automatic appeals process, which could take years, Christy Jack, a partner at Varghese Summersett who has handled multiple death penalty cases, said, according to CBS News.

Read More | Tanner Horner family: What we know about his mother and ex-girlfriend as he faces death sentence

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Texas law requires an automatic appeal in all death penalty cases. This means Horner’s sentence will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals before an execution can move forward. Previously, his attorneys asked for the death penalty to be removed because he has autism and "various mental illnesses." What’s next for Tanner Horner? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Texas law requires an automatic appeal in all death penalty cases. This means Horner’s sentence will be reviewed by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals before an execution can move forward. Previously, his attorneys asked for the death penalty to be removed because he has autism and "various mental illnesses." What’s next for Tanner Horner? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Horner will now be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Livingston. A judge will be setting an execution date, though appeals of the death sentence will be automatic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Horner will now be transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Livingston. A judge will be setting an execution date, though appeals of the death sentence will be automatic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It's been three and a half years since she was abducted and killed," Jack said. "And it's going to be at least twice that long, probably, if I had to estimate, before he's executed. And so, by then, you're talking about almost a decade of their life that will have been spent trying to overcome the grief, trying to overcome the loss." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's been three and a half years since she was abducted and killed," Jack said. "And it's going to be at least twice that long, probably, if I had to estimate, before he's executed. And so, by then, you're talking about almost a decade of their life that will have been spent trying to overcome the grief, trying to overcome the loss." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More | ‘You are a footnote in her story’: Slain Athena Strand's uncle rips Tanner Horner in court | Watch

Jack explained that death penalty appeals in Texas can include several stages, including review by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, post‑conviction claims, and possible federal appeals.

The trial has ended, but the case’s impact does not end with a verdict, Jack said.

"True justice would be bringing her back, but that's impossible," Jack said. "I'm sure that's what her mother thinks about… I'd give all of this up just to have her back."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON