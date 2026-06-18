‘What's on fire in Elk Grove?’: Sacramento residents report smoke, poor air quality

Residents of Elk Grove in California's Sacramento County are reporting seeing smoke in the area on Wednesday afternoon. As of now, there is no confirmation of a fire near Elk Grove from CalFire.

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However, multiple residents are reporting that a fire fight has broken out in the. Users on the Reddit users reported the fire on the subreddit r/ElkGrove, where local community affairs are discussed.

Some wondered if it could be smoke from a scheduled training burn in Vacaville, located around 47 miles west of Elk Grove. The Vacaville Fire Department had said in an update on Facebook earlier today that they will perform a scheduled training burn at Calen Hill.

“We will be performing a live fire training burn today, 6/17, on Callen Hill. Large plumes of smoke will be visible in the area. Please avoid calling 911 if you see smoke in this location. Our crews will be closely monitoring the weather throughout the burn to ensure safety.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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