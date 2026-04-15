What's on fire in Sacramento right now? Large plume of black smoke seen in videos

A fire is currently burning at a previously damaged building in the Campus Commons area of Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is reported at 400 University Avenue.

Fire in Sacramento .(Representative image/ Unsplash)

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Photos and videos shared on social media show a large plume of black smoke rising into the skyline and visible from across the area.

According to KCRA, no other structures are currently threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Also Read: Martin Fire in Longmont: Blaze breaks out on East 1st and Martin Street; scary visuals from Colorado emerge

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze and smoke.

One resident asked, "Is that fire at sac state? i was leaving parking structure 3 and as i was turning out of the school i saw the huge smoke clouds, it looked like it was on campus or maybe the apartments next to it."

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{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Pulse point says 400 University but I'm over by Howe Park and it seems closer than that." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Pulse point says 400 University but I'm over by Howe Park and it seems closer than that." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "Walked to Wyda and looking down Bell it looks like it's off Howe so Pulse Point is probably right and it's over by Raleys and Urban Plates." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "Walked to Wyda and looking down Bell it looks like it's off Howe so Pulse Point is probably right and it's over by Raleys and Urban Plates." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another wrote, “Yep, I can see a plume of smoke. Not 100% sure where it's at, but seems to be close to where the office building near Howe burned a couple weeks ago.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another wrote, “Yep, I can see a plume of smoke. Not 100% sure where it's at, but seems to be close to where the office building near Howe burned a couple weeks ago.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A resident reported, "It’s in campus commons area (past the river, near the guy west bridges). Second alarm structure fire." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A resident reported, "It’s in campus commons area (past the river, near the guy west bridges). Second alarm structure fire." {{/usCountry}}

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Another added, "Looks huge. Could see the smoke on the causeway. Hope it's under control it's been windy today so who knows."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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