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WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:47 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang on Sunday thanked law enforcement for helping to escort journalists, administration officials and other guests to safety after a shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was taking place.

WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

"Last night's shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the US Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond," Jiang said in a statement.

"Their actions protected thousands of guests, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured in the line of duty. We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the president, the first lady, and the vice president," she added.

US President Donald Trump and other top White House officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner
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