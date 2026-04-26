WHCD shooting scare: Female security officer hailed as hero as Mike Johnson seen exiting in viral photos

A security scare at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has raised concern about the safety of attendees and the president. Amid the reports of the shooting incident, viral images of a female security official taking charge while Mike Johnson appeared to rush out of the venue have surfaced.

Viral images show rapid response inside Washington Hilton as authorities move to secure area as Mike Johnson is being rushed out. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

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The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where top political leaders, journalists, and celebrities had gathered. According to video circulating on social media and eyewitness accounts circulating online, security personnel moved swiftly to contain the situation.

President Donald Trump, along with key attendees, was evacuated and taken to safety as panic briefly gripped parts of the venue.

Read more: ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

Mike Jonson was pictured evacuating the shooting site

Initial reports suggested that a shooting or possible gun-related incident triggered the evacuation response, though authorities have not confirmed whether shots were fired inside the venue or nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} Journalists and others ducked beneath tables as security personnel rushed in, according to eyewitness descriptions of chaotic events. According to other reports, the alleged gunman was apprehended or neutralized after being caught inside the security perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Journalists and others ducked beneath tables as security personnel rushed in, according to eyewitness descriptions of chaotic events. According to other reports, the alleged gunman was apprehended or neutralized after being caught inside the security perimeter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the evacuation process, Reuters clicked two pictures that caught attention online and became the subject of discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the evacuation process, Reuters clicked two pictures that caught attention online and became the subject of discussion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Images captured by Reuters show two contrasting situations where an unidentified female security officer has drawn praise online, as compared to an image of the Speaker of the White House moving quickly away from the scene with Secret Service behind him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Images captured by Reuters show two contrasting situations where an unidentified female security officer has drawn praise online, as compared to an image of the Speaker of the White House moving quickly away from the scene with Secret Service behind him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We’re grateful as always for the law enforcement” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’re grateful as always for the law enforcement” {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson provided an update on X following the shooter's neutralization and everyone's safe evacuation.

“Kelly and I were at the event tonight, and we’re thankful no innocent people were harmed and everyone is now safe,” Johnson wrote.

He further thanked the law enforcement and wrote, “We’re grateful as always for the law enforcement and first responders who acted so quickly to bring the situation under control. Praying for our country tonight.”

Read more: Karoline Leavitt's ‘shots will be fired’ remark ahead of White House dinner shooting surfaces

Social media reacts to Johnson

The images took social media by storm.

A user on X mocked the Johnson by putting the two images side by side and wrote, “Photos of a female security official taking charge and securing the area of the shooting as Speaker Mike Johnson was seen running for his life.”

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Another user on X mocked Johnson's running style and wrote, “Mike Johnson is a wimp! The security official is pretty much carrying him.”

Some users come to his defence. A user pointed to the gravity of the situation and wrote, “She had a gun, Johnson didn’t. Guns are the great equalizer. Women should carry.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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