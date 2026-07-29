When can you see Buck Moon tonight? Know exact moonrise time in your state

The July Buck Moon will light up the night sky on Wednesday, July 29, marking the second full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the eighth full moon of 2026. While the moon officially reaches its full phase at 10:37 am EDT, the best time to see it will be during moonrise after sunset, when it appears large and orange near the horizon.

The July Buck Moon will light up the night sky on Wednesday, July 29, marking the second full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere (Representational) (Unsplash)

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The Buck Moon arrives just two weeks before the total solar eclipse on August 12, making it one of the most anticipated sky events of the summer.

Also read: July Buck Moon 2026: When is the Full Moon and how can you observe it spiritually?

When and where to watch the Buck Moon?

The full moon occurs at the same moment worldwide. However, it will be below the horizon across much of North America at the exact time it becomes full.

Instead, astronomers recommend watching it shortly after sunset, when it rises above the eastern or southeastern horizon. The moon appears larger and takes on a golden or orange hue.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Forbes and Time and Date, moonrise times vary by location. Some major cities include: New York City: 8:33 pm EDT

Los Angeles: 8:18 pm PDT

Chicago: Approximately 8:27 pm CDT

Houston: Approximately 8:20 pm CDT

Phoenix: Approximately 7:45 pm MST

Toronto: Around 8:40 pm EDT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Forbes and Time and Date, moonrise times vary by location. Some major cities include: New York City: 8:33 pm EDT

Los Angeles: 8:18 pm PDT

Chicago: Approximately 8:27 pm CDT

Houston: Approximately 8:20 pm CDT

Phoenix: Approximately 7:45 pm MST

Toronto: Around 8:40 pm EDT {{/usCountry}}

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Residents can check the exact moonrise time for their ZIP code using the US Naval Observatory, Timeanddate.com, or local weather services.

Experts cited by Forbes have recommended choosing an elevated location with an unobstructed view toward the southeast. Trees, hills, and tall buildings may delay the first visible appearance of the moon by several minutes.

Also read: 5 zodiac signs may expect life changes during the Buck Moon, according to an astrologer

Why is it called the Buck Moon?

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The July full moon gets its name from the annual growth of antlers on male deer, or bucks, in North America. During July, bucks begin growing a fresh set of antlers covered in soft velvet.

The Buck Moon is one of several traditional names preserved by Indigenous communities and later adopted in the Farmer's Almanac.

Other names for July's full moon include:

Salmon Moon

Thunder Moon

Raspberry Moon

Hay Moon

Mead Moon

Herb Moon

Wyrt Moon

Claiming Moon

These names reflect seasonal harvests, weather patterns, and wildlife across different cultures.

Why may the Buck Moon appear orange?

Many skywatchers notice that the moon looks orange or golden as it rises. This is caused by Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon responsible for colorful sunsets, according to Forbes.

As moonlight passes through more of Earth's atmosphere near the horizon, shorter blue wavelengths scatter in different directions. Longer red and orange wavelengths travel more directly to observers, giving the moon its warm appearance.

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The effect fades as the moon climbs higher into the sky, returning to its familiar white or pale yellow color.