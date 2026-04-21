When do polls open and close in Virginia Tuesday? Polling hours, where to vote for redistricting referendum

Ahead of the crucial November midterm elections, Virginia is set to hold a referendum vote on Tuesday (April 21) to decide whether state lawmakers can temporarily redraw the district maps. The vote marks the seventh US state that is redrawing district maps, after Texas, California, Missouri, North Carolina, Utah, and Indiana.

Abigail Spanberger, governor of Virginia, speaks during a "Virginians For Fair Elections" canvassing event in Woodbridge, Virginia, US, on Saturday, April 18.(Bloomberg)

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The redistricting push could have significant consequences for the 2026 midterm elections. The control of the US House of Representatives, currently held by the Republicans, is expected to be decided by slim margins in the November elections. Currently, the GOP holds control of the House by just eight seats.

NBC 4 Washington reports that the redistricting push, being endorsed by the Democratic governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger and President Barack Obama, would allow the Democrats to get an upper hand in 10 Virginia districts. Currently, the party holds six of the 11 seats in the state.

As a result, it is crucial for all Virginians to get out and vote at their nearest polling booth. In this article, we will discuss the polling hours and how to find the nearest booth to vote.

When Do Polls Open And Close In Virginia?

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{{^usCountry}} The polling on Tuesday will start at 6:00am local time. Early voting in the state concluded on Saturday at 5:00pm EDT. Meanwhile, the polls will close at 7:00pm EDT in the evening. The timing is the same for all Virginia County. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The polling on Tuesday will start at 6:00am local time. Early voting in the state concluded on Saturday at 5:00pm EDT. Meanwhile, the polls will close at 7:00pm EDT in the evening. The timing is the same for all Virginia County. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note: Voters who stand in line at polling booths on or before 7:00pm will be allowed to vote afterwards. How To Find Nearest Polling Booth? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note: Voters who stand in line at polling booths on or before 7:00pm will be allowed to vote afterwards. How To Find Nearest Polling Booth? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The authorities in Virginia have set up a portal that allows residents to find the nearest polling booth. The following steps can be followed to locate the closest booth: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities in Virginia have set up a portal that allows residents to find the nearest polling booth. The following steps can be followed to locate the closest booth: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Go to the website of the Virginia Department of Elections ( elections.virginia.gov) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Go to the website of the Virginia Department of Elections ( elections.virginia.gov) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Select 'Casting a Ballot' option on the home page. A drop-down menu will appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Select 'Casting a Ballot' option on the home page. A drop-down menu will appear. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 3: Select the option 'Polling Place and Ballot Information Lookup'

Step 4: Enter your address on the 'Polling Place and Ballot Information Tool' and the portal will show the nearest polling booth.

Note: Voters can get their exact polling booths by logging into their profile on Virginia's Citizens Portal.

What Abigail Spanberger Said On Referendum

Virginia Abigail Spanberger endorsed the special redistricting referendum. She said it offers a temporary, responsive measure to other states' actions and preserves the bipartisan commission long-term.

Also read: Abigail Spanberger net worth: What to know about Virginia Gov's earnings ahead of her State of the Union rebuttal

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"It is temporary, directly responsive to what other states decide to do, and — most importantly, it preserves Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting process for the future," she said in a statement.

"I supported the formation of Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission in 2020, and that support has not changed. What has changed is what we’re seeing in states across the country — and a President who says he is ‘entitled’ to more Republican seats before this year’s midterm elections. "

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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