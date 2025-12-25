When will ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Among Us, Epic Games servers be up again? Latest amid massive outage

A massive outage has crippled multiple online gaming services, including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Among Us, Rocket League, and other Epic Games titles. The disruption on Wednesday continues to affect thousands, with Downdetector reporting over 35,000 user complaints for ARC Raiders and 4,000 for AWS. Several Epic Games titles were down on Wednesday(Unsplash)

Current Status

Epic Games Services: Epic’s status page (status.epicgames.com) notes that as of recently, Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Epic Online Services (EOS) remain down.

Fortnite: Login failures and ‘Servers Not Responding’ errors persist, with the Epic Games Store also affected for purchases.

ARC Raiders: The ART00004 error continues, worsened by the Cold Snap event’s traffic. No updates from @ARCRaidersGame.

Among Us: Innersloth’s @AmongUsGame has not addressed the outage.

Other Affected Titles: Rocket League, Fall Guys, Dead by Daylight, Elden Ring, Palworld, and Amazon’s own Throne and Liberty and Lost Ark are also down.

Meanwhile, AWS issued a statement saying there was no outage. “No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard."

What to do

Monitor Status: Check status.epicgames.com, Downdetector.com, or X (@FortniteStatus, @EpicGames) for real-time updates.

Avoid Repeated Logins: Spamming attempts risk account flags.

Wait It Out: Server-side issues (ART00004, EAC errors) require AWS/Epic fixes. Retrying later is most effective.

Check Local Fixes: For EAC errors, verify game files (Steam/Epic) or reinstall EAC, though these are unlikely to help during an outage.

Users frustrated

Meanwhile, several gamers complained about the outage on social media. “who else keeps checking arc raiders on twitter hoping people are saying servers are back up,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I managed to launch the game and join a match but keep getting the same error and can't reconnect. If you do join a match YOU WILL LOSE YOUR ITEMS..” another one added.