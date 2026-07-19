When will Tacoma Narrows Bridge reopen? Eastbound lanes remain closed after emergency response in Gig Harbor

Update: Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Kameron Watts wrote on X, “Traffic diversion control is about to be underway to clear up all of the congestion.”

A view of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Gig Harbor. (X/@BakoJer)

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Initial report: Eastbound lanes of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Gig Harbor, Washington, remained closed late Saturday night after emergency crews responded to a situation on the bridge. Authorities said there is no estimated time for reopening as the response continues.

Officials also confirmed the incident involves firearms, but said no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported.

The closure began around 8:30 pm local time. According to reports, Washington State Patrol troopers and Pierce County first responders received reports of a person in crisis on the bridge. Law enforcement immediately shut down all eastbound lanes to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the situation.

As of the latest update, the Washington State Patrol said there is still no estimated time for reopening. Trooper Kameron Watts told local media that negotiations remain active and the situation requires a significant law enforcement presence.

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Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Kameron Watts said the response involves a suicidal individual and that multiple agencies, including the Tacoma Police Department, are working together to resolve the situation peacefully. Negotiators remain on scene.

Watts later confirmed to the News Tribune that the incident also involves firearms. However, he stressed that no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities urged motorists to remain inside their vehicles while crews continue negotiations.

"We understand the frustration for those in the traffic jam," Watts posted on social media. "However, we need people to stay at their vehicles and to not roam around. The risk factors in this situation are very high."

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The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has also advised travelers to avoid the area until further notice.

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Traffic diversions and latest travel advisory from authorities

The closure has caused major delays along State Route 16 eastbound, with traffic backing up across the Tacoma Narrows Bridge corridor.

According to WSDOT, vehicles must exit at 36th Street because several ramps remain closed. The Jackson Avenue exit ramp and the 24th Street Northwest entrance ramp have also been shut while emergency operations continue.

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Officials first announced a partial lane closure shortly after 8:30 pm. Before long, they upgraded the advisory to a full eastbound closure because of ongoing police activity. Since then, transportation officials have repeatedly stated that there is no reopening estimate.