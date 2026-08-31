The City of Riverside Police Department is seeking the public’s help to search for a “runaway juvenile.” Abigail Marin, 17, has no history of running away, the department said in a social media post.

Where is Abigail Marin? Riverside Police seeking public's help to search for missing teen (@RiversidePolice/X)

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“Abigail left her residence sometime between 1:55 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026. She has no known history of mental health or medical conditions and does not have a cell phone or other means of communication,” says the post.

What we know about Abigail Marin

Marin is a Hispanic teen. She is 5’06 tall and weighs 150 lbs, and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink “Nike Dunks” shoes.

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{{^usCountry}} Marin was last seen at 5900 block of Clifton Blvd, Riverside, CA 92504. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marin was last seen at 5900 block of Clifton Blvd, Riverside, CA 92504. {{/usCountry}}

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“If you see Abigail or have any information regarding her current whereabouts, please immediately contact the Riverside Police Department Public Safety Communications Center at (951) 354-2007. Please reference Abigail’s name or report number 260023059,” the post reads.

Who is a runaway?

According to the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center, a runaway refers to a minor who leaves their parent or guardian without permission or has been dismissed by their parents.

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“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has published statistics regarding minors who have run away from home. Of more than 20,500 missing children reports, 90 percent of those are what are considered “endangered runaways.” 47 percent of minors who run away from home report a conflict between themselves and their parent or guardian. Half of all runaway minors report that their parents told them to leave or knew they were running away and did not care. Females make up 75 percent of minors who run away from home and 80 percent of the girls report having been sexually or physically abused. 34 percent of runaway youth report being sexually abused before leaving home and 43 percent report that physical abuse occurred in the home,” it adds.

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