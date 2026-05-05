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Where is Filian? Fans confused as popular VTuber's YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and Discord accounts wiped

Filian's YouTube and Twitch channels are now completely empty of content. All of her posts on X and TikTok have also vanished.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 02:25 pm IST
By HT US Desk
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Popular VTuber Filian wiped her entire online presence this week. Her YouTube and Twitch channels are now completely empty of content. All of her posts on X and TikTok have also vanished.

Where is Filian? Fans confused as popular VTuber's YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and Discord accounts wiped(Twitch)

Filian's sudden social media blackout has left her fans confused. Her famous VRChat videos are no longer visible to the public. Profile photos and banners have been removed from every single site.

Read More | Johnny Somali court verdict: Streamer sentenced to prison with labor in South Korea; what are the charges?

Where is Filian?

Most videos seem to have been made private rather than fully deleted now. This gives the community a little hope for a return. There has been no official word from Filian or her team yet.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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