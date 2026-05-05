Popular VTuber Filian wiped her entire online presence this week. Her YouTube and Twitch channels are now completely empty of content. All of her posts on X and TikTok have also vanished.

Where is Filian? Fans confused as popular VTuber's YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and Discord accounts wiped(Twitch)

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Filian's sudden social media blackout has left her fans confused. Her famous VRChat videos are no longer visible to the public. Profile photos and banners have been removed from every single site.

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Where is Filian?

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{{^usCountry}} Some fans online believe Filian is starting a brand new story now. Others believe that heavy burnout forced her to step away. High energy streams can be very hard to maintain for years. Legal issues or contract changes might also be a possible reason. She might as well be changing her avatar for a fresh new look, some assumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some fans online believe Filian is starting a brand new story now. Others believe that heavy burnout forced her to step away. High energy streams can be very hard to maintain for years. Legal issues or contract changes might also be a possible reason. She might as well be changing her avatar for a fresh new look, some assumed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A full reset is common for some creators in this space. Business problems could also be the cause of this sudden move. Fans are looking for any clues left in her old posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A full reset is common for some creators in this space. Business problems could also be the cause of this sudden move. Fans are looking for any clues left in her old posts. {{/usCountry}}

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Most videos seem to have been made private rather than fully deleted now. This gives the community a little hope for a return. There has been no official word from Filian or her team yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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