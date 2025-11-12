Hasan Piker triggers outrage after saying he doesn't have ‘any sort of patriotism’ for America: ‘Deport him’

Turkish-American streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker was seen declaring in a video that he does not have “any sort of patriotism” in his heart for America and “in general.” He was live-streaming from Beijing’s Tiananmen Square early Tuesday morning, November 11, where he made the remark, which has now triggered outrage on social media. Hasan Piker triggers outrage after saying he doesn't have ‘any sort of patriotism’ for America (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

‘I don’t have any sort of patriotism in my heart’

Piker was joined by Twitch streamer Will Neff in Tiananmen Square for the daily sunset flag-raising ceremony in front of Tiananmen Gate and the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founder of Chinese Communist Party, according to Newsweek. During the livestream, Piker appreciated the show of support for the Chinese Communist Party among the crowd that had gathered.

Read More | Charlie Kirk shooting: Hasan Piker, set to debate MAGA ally soon, suggests he could be attacked too

“What makes it interesting for me, at least, is seeing so many people from all around the country literally travel here just to see this. That part is insane. Look how many. I don’t have any sort of patriotism in my heart for any– Yeah, for America, but just in general,” Piker said

He added, “I care about people. So for me it’s hard to comprehend. But I do understand it in some ways, and I kind of wanted to talk to some of the people here because like all of the old people that you see around, right, you have to remember, every single person that you see around us, that’s like, especially if they’ve been around, especially they’ve been alive since like the 70s or the 60s, they have seen a radical transformation in their lifetimes unlike any other country, right? So for them, I think there’s a lot of pride in that.”

Read More | Is Hasan Piker a US citizen? Left-Wing influencer detained at Chicago Airport

‘He should stay there’

Piker is being criticized for his comment on patriotism. In the comment section of the post, a user wrote, “Why doesn’t he stay in China, then?” “He should stay there. We definitely don’t need this POS in America,” one user wrote, while another said, “Hasan should just ask one simple question: What do you think about what happened here at this square a couple decades ago? We will see what real communism shortly after. He won't though”

“Letting this guy remain an American makes fascism more likely,” one user wrote, while another said, “Deport him”. “For people who are trying to move to the USA, this is enraging. Hasan takes so much for granted,” wrote a user.