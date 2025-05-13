Is Hasan Piker a US citizen? Left-Wing influencer detained at Chicago Airport

Hasan Piker, an online political commentator, was stopped and questioned by US Customs and Border Protection agents after returning to the country from France, he said on his Twitch livestream Monday. Hasan Piker was questioned by US Customs and Border Protection agents at Chicago airport.(X/ Hasan Piker)

Piker, a vocal critic of Israel’s Palestine policy, said he was taken to a private room at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday and asked about his political views. Piker has millions of followers on YouTube, Twitch and X who listen to his wide-ranging commentary on American politics and social issues.

While describing the overall interaction with the agents as “cordial,” Piker said an officer asked him about his views on President Donald Trump and whether he has been in contact with Hamas, the Houthis or Hezbollah.

The officer, he said, “kept saying stuff like, ‘Do you like Hamas? Do you support Hamas? Do you think Hamas is a resistance group?’” Piker said he responded that he is “on the side of civilians” and a “pacifist.”

Piker is a US citizen, born in New Jersey, who said he is enrolled in the government Global Entry program, which normally expedites travel.

The CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Piker was traveling to the University of Chicago to speak Monday at its Institute of Politics.