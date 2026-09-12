Where is KJ Biermann now? Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son released on bond despite explosive video claims

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's eldest son, KJ Biermann, appeared in a Georgia court Friday for a bond hearing as his parents and sister showed up to support him amid his ongoing sexual assault case.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak appeared in court to support their son KJ amid his bond hearing Friday. (Kim Zolciak/ Instagram)

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Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann were seen leaving court after the hearing on Friday, as per TMZ.

Kim, 48, looked stressed and rushed, while Kroy, 40, appeared “devastated” and "somber," according to Page Six.

Where is KJ Biermann Now?

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge ordered the teenager to be released from jail after Friday’s heated bond hearing, where prosecutors made new and disturbing allegations against KJ.

KJ Biermann, 15, had been held at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center in Atlanta since his August 17 arrest. He was released on bond following Friday’s hearing.

He is now expected to be back at home.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Kim, seen arriving and leaving her home Thursday, was "walking at a hurried pace" and seemed "hectic and scattered," while Kroy, spotted driving back to his home Wednesday, looked visibly weighed down by the gravity of the hearing.

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{{^usCountry}} "Kroy just looked devastated. You could see it in his eyes. He seemed to be in a very somber mood," the eyewitness said. “It is what you would expect with the week they're having and the stakes if KJ doesn't get bonded out of jail." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Kroy just looked devastated. You could see it in his eyes. He seemed to be in a very somber mood," the eyewitness said. “It is what you would expect with the week they're having and the stakes if KJ doesn't get bonded out of jail." {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Has KJ Biermann been released from jail? What are the charges against Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's son? Details

What happened during the bond hearing

Video from inside the courtroom showed KJ’s lawyer, Jason Sheffield, speaking to the judge about moving the case to juvenile court. He said this would help keep the case away from media and public attention, according to TMZ.

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Sheffield also mentioned the polygraph test that Kim Zolciak says her son took and passed.

The judge did not make a decision on the request and said he needed more time to consider it.

New video found on KJ's phone

Deputy District Attorney Caitlin McGillicuddy claimed that videos found on KJ's phone showed "multiple encounters." She also alleged that KJ used "predatory, derogatory" language toward the alleged victim in the videos.

Prosecutors claimed investigators found videos on KJ's phone that they say show the 15-year-old having penetrative sex with a relative under the age of 12.

It is not clear how old KJ was when the alleged videos were recorded

McGillicuddy said KJ had previously been charged with sexual battery involving a victim under 16. She explained that this case was not made public earlier because it was handled in juvenile court. She added that KJ has been under court supervision for that charge since October 2025, per the TMZ.

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Sheffield asked the judge to release KJ on a $65,000 bond. McGillicuddy, on the other hand, asked the judge to either keep him in custody or set a much higher bond of $190,000.

Also read: RHOA star Kim Zolciak breaks silence after son's arrest for sexual battery: Did Kroy Jr undergo polygraph test?

What is KJ is accused of

KJ was formally indicted on September 3 on seven felony charges connected to an incident that allegedly happened on April 23, 2026, at a Life Time fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia, involving a female classmate.

The charges include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16.

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Per court documents obtained by Page Six, the classmate claimed KJ forced himself on her despite her saying no, and tried "multiple times to have sexual intercourse with her by trying to pull down her pants." She alleged he forced his genitals into her mouth against her will before she was able to escape, according to USA Today.