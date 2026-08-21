'Where is Natalie Harp?' Melania and Donald Trump's joint appearance puts spotlight on 'missing' aide

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made their first public appearance together in weeks amid growing interest in Trump’s executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

US First Lady Melania Trump, left, and US President Donald Trump arrive for a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

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The couple attended an event in the White House Rose Garden, where they held hands as they walked from the Oval Office to the podium. Trump sat in the audience while Melania addressed the crowd.

“Good afternoon. I heard you missed me. Here I am,” Melania said with a chuckle as she opened the event.

Deep Dive What role does Natalie Harp play as Trump’s executive assistant? Natalie Harp is Donald Trump's executive assistant, trusted with key responsibilities such as drafting his posts on Truth Social and acting as a communication conduit between Trump and external individuals. Why has Natalie Harp been described as having an unusual relationship with Trump? Harp's relationship with Trump has come under scrutiny due to her intense loyalty, personal letters expressing deep affection for him, and her unique position which allowed her access to sensitive conversations. How did Natalie Harp reportedly manage to accompany Trump during his travel despite space constraints? Harp once climbed into the trunk of an SUV to ensure she could follow Trump to an event after staffers informed her there was no room for her in the motorcade.

The appearance also marked Melania’s first public outing after more than a month away from the spotlight.

Harp did not appear to be at the event, prompting questions online about where she is.

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Who is Natalie Harp and why is she in the spotlight?

{{^usCountry}} Natalie Harp, 35, is Trump’s executive assistant and one of his closest aides. She previously worked as a TV host for One America News Network before joining Trump’s campaign and later the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Natalie Harp, 35, is Trump’s executive assistant and one of his closest aides. She previously worked as a TV host for One America News Network before joining Trump’s campaign and later the White House. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the BBC, Harp is trusted with typing some of Trump’s Truth Social posts, among other responsibilities. She has been described as both a “gatekeeper” and a “comfort blanket” for the president.

Earlier this month, reports said Harp was among a small group of aides who accompanied Trump on a covert secondary aircraft during a hurried departure from Turkey following a security threat. Several top Cabinet officials were reportedly left on the main plane, which served as a decoy.

The episode drew further attention to Harp when Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff mentioned her during a viral speech. He mocked the Trump administration and claimed the president preferred to “travel with Natalie” rather than focus on governing.

Natalie Harp’s brother speaks out

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Harp’s brother, Preston Harp, has also spoken publicly about his sister and her relationship with Trump.

In an interview with CNN, he said his sister “didn’t break out of the delusion that my mom raised us with” and suggested that this may have influenced her "attraction to Trump."

"Trump is like everything that my mom taught us to respect," he said. "My mom raised us that the idea of American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things, that the United States is the boss of the world. That, like, slavery was back then. That was normal. People weren't bad because they had slaves."

White House defends Harp

The White House has defended Harp amid questions about her role and influence.

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"Natalie Harp is one of the most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump’s team,” outgoing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement earlier this week.