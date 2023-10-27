Where is Robert Card? Canada border authorities issue ‘armed and dangerous’ alert

Robert Card, the main suspect in the Maine shooting incident in the US, is still at large. Notably, the Maine incident that happened on Wednesday, has caused the death of 18 people and left 13 others wounded at multiple locations.

Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine. Police are searching for U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, who is wanted in the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar last night in nearby Lewiston. At least 13 others were wounded in the rampage. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report by the New York Post, Card's family's longtime neighbour Rick Goddard has said that the suspect is a deer hunter “capable of hiding for a long time if he doesn’t want to be caught.”

“It’s his stomping ground. I mean, he grew up here. He knows the area really well. He’s capable of hiding for a long time if he doesn’t want to be caught. There’s a lot of places you can be in the woods and never be seen,” said Goddard.

“It’s really dense, thick woods. If you know the area, there’s a lot of places you can hide… you could never see something like that from an airplane or helicopter," added Goddard.

Canada issues border alert

On Thursday, the Canada Border Services Agency issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to officers stationed along the Canada-U.S. border. Authorities were warned to be on the lookout for Card who is the main suspect.

Who is Robert Card?

40-year-old Card, a firearms instructor is reported to be in the US Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

There have been reports of him suffering from mental health issues. As per reports, Card suffered mental health issues including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco.

"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," a police notification about the suspect read.

