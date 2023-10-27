The American Dream is one of the most popular terms out there for those in pursuit of success. United States promises an environment for entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts, software developers etc. to make it big in the oldest modern democracy in the world. Sundar Pichai (AP)

The land of US is home to hundreds of billionaires who have created tech giants, huge business empires, investment companies, pharmaceutical enterprises etc. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg are testimony that the American Dream is not a myth or a lie but a true thing if one works hard and smart. Interestingly, the net worth of some of these US billionaires is equivalent to the GDP of some small countries.

In many cases, the CEO of companies in the US are not the founders but rather similarly capable individuals with great potential to realise sustained growth and help in the success of the company. According to a list published by the Wall Street Journal, the highest paid CEOs in the US were revealed. Their payment includes salaries, bonuses, perks, stock options etc.

CEO of Blackstone group Stephen Shwarzman tops the list followed by Sundar Pichai(CEO of Alphabet) and Stephen Scherr (CEO of Hertz) in number two and three positions respectively. Interestingly, Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't feature among the top five.

Here are the top 10 highest paid CEOs in the United States (figures for the year 2022)

Stephen Shwarzman (Blackstone) $253M

Sundar Pichai (Alphabet) $226M

Stephen Scherr (Hertz) $182M

Barry McCarthy (Peloton) $168M

Michael Rapino (Live Nation) $139M

Safra Catz (Oracle) $138M

Douglas Ingram (Sarepta Therapeutics) $125M

Bill Ready (Pinterest) $123M

Kiwi Camara (CS Disco) $110M

Tim Cook (Apple) $99M

