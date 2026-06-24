Which 4 Republican senators voted against Trump? Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski and Paul back Iran war powers resolution

In a major blow to Trump, the Senate voted 50-48 to approve a resolution ordering the removal of US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or authorizes the use of military force, delivering the president a significant but symbolic rebuke over a conflict that has proven unpopular with the US public.

The Senate voted 50-48 to approve a resolution directing the removal of US forces from hostilities against Iran. (REUTERS)

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The measure, which was approved by the House of Representatives earlier this month, would require the president to get approval from Congress before using military force against Iran. The move comes after President Trump sent JD Vance to Switzerland to negotiate a possible settlement aimed at ending the conflict that the US entered alongside Israel in February.

Although the resolution is not legally binding and does not need the president's signature, its passage highlights growing dissatisfaction among Republicans over the conflict. The war has become increasingly unpopular with voters ahead of the November midterm elections, when Republicans will be trying to maintain control of Congress, according to The Guardian.

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{{^usCountry}} This marks the 10th time the Senate has voted on an Iran war powers measure since the beginning of the year. The House passed the concurrent resolution 215-208 earlier this month, with four House Republicans voting with Democrats and immediately facing the president's anger, as he called them “GRANDSTANDERS” as per CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This marks the 10th time the Senate has voted on an Iran war powers measure since the beginning of the year. The House passed the concurrent resolution 215-208 earlier this month, with four House Republicans voting with Democrats and immediately facing the president's anger, as he called them “GRANDSTANDERS” as per CNN. {{/usCountry}}

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Which 4 senators voted against Trump?

Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted yes, according to The Guardian.

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John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the sole Democrat to vote against it.

Some Democratic senators, including Tim Kaine, have argued that passage of a war powers resolution is necessary, even after the US reached an agreement with Iran and amid ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

“I think it's a good time to have the vote to say, 'Hey, if we're really in a period of maybe some stability here, let's not just allow it to start up again without Congress being involved in that decision,” Kaine told reporters last week, per CNN.

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How the public sees the Iran war

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A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that a mere 23% of Americans believed the United States was stronger because of the war with Iran, and nearly two-thirds thought any truce with Tehran was unlikely to last, as cited by The Guardian.

Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote, “Trump's historic blunder in Iran will go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made, or any country has ever made,”

“The American people have seen skyrocketing gas prices, soaring costs, and, tragically, the loss of 13 service members, and the wounding of hundreds more, and meanwhile, Iran took Trump to the cleaners,” Schumer said.