Which parts of New York are under a flash flood warning today? Full list of affected areas

Heavy rain and flash flooding prompted weather officials to issue multiple alerts across New York City and parts of northern New Jersey on Saturday, with authorities urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel as roads became inundated and transportation was disrupted.

As floodwaters affected several neighborhoods, NYC Emergency Management issued an emergency alert. (Screenshot from video on X/ @@mrmarcoandre)

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According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flash flood warnings were issued for most of central Queens and northern Brooklyn until 3:30 pm, while another warning remained in effect for parts of Brooklyn until 2 pm.

A flood advisory was also issued for the Bronx through 3:30 pm, where forecasters expected 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall, raising the risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

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NYC urges residents to avoid travel

{{^usCountry}} As floodwaters affected several neighborhoods, NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) issued an emergency alert asking residents and visitors to stay off the roads unless necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As floodwaters affected several neighborhoods, NYC Emergency Management (NYCEM) issued an emergency alert asking residents and visitors to stay off the roads unless necessary. {{/usCountry}}

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“Localized flooding reported in parts of NYC. Don't enter flooded roads or buildings. Stay out of flooded basements. Move to higher ground/floor if needed. Call 911 if you need immediate assistance. Avoid unnecessary travel,” the agency said, directing commuters to check service updates through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and 511NY.

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Roads closed, traffic disrupted

Flooding forced the closure of the Clearview Expressway in Queens in both directions at Northern Boulevard, with city officials advising motorists to use alternate routes.

Traffic delays were also reported near the Long Island Expressway and Maurice Avenue in Queens as heavy rainfall affected travel across the city.

Meanwhile, LaGuardia Airport warned passengers that adverse weather conditions had caused flight disruptions and advised travelers to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

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Which areas are affected?

Flash flood warnings (New York)

Central Queens (most areas) - until 3:30 pm

North Brooklyn - until 3:30 pm

Parts of Brooklyn - separate warning until 2 pm

Flood advisory (New York)

The Bronx - until 3:30 pm

Flash flood warnings (Northern New Jersey)

Bergen County

Essex County

Hudson County

Eastern Passaic County

Union County

Communities covered by flood alerts

Newark

Jersey City

Paterson

Elizabeth

Hoboken

Hackensack

Jamaica

Flushing

Flatbush

Bayonne

Wayne

Plainfield

Linden

Orange

Bergenfield

Paramus

Ridgewood

Coney Island

The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen across parts of New York and New Jersey, with rainfall rates reaching 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected to move in from the southwest, increasing the risk of flash flooding.