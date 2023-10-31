White Halloween in parts of USA: Check out festive images, snowy weather and more

Halloween is being celebrated with lot of joy and excitement across the United States on Tuesday. People are partying and competing in wacky and bizarre costumes. On the day, children and adults often dress up as ghosts, witches etc. to symbolise the spookiness about the festival. Hollywood stars and celebrities also take part in Halloween themed parties.

There has been snowfall in some parts of the US while the Halloween festivities are going on.(Getty Images)

In some parts of the US, due to snowfall, it has been a White Halloween, much on the lines of White Christmas. Snowfall and chilly weather conditions have been prevalent while the Halloween festivities are going on. Central and Eastern US are experiencing chilly and snowy conditions. The northern Rockies, Northern Plains, Colorado, the upper Midwest, northern Great Lakes and parts of northern New England have experienced snowfall.

Weather

Earlier, Weather Prediction Center forecaster Cody Snell was quoted as saying by USA Today, "The spookiest day on the calendar may have a few tricks this time as record-breaking cold spreads its eerie touch from the southern Plains to the central/southern Appalachians."

"As the night descends, temperatures will be chillingly cold while dipping into the tens and 20s for most locations, giving even the bravest late-night trick-or-treaters a shiver," he had added.

Halloween at the White House

On Monday, “Hallo-READ!” was organised at the White House. During the event, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden gifted books and candy to children during as part of the trick-or-treating.

During the event, Jill sported feline ears, a black nose and a tail while being dressed as her cat, Willow. She read a counting book “Ten Spooky Pumpkins" to the children and told them to have fun and eat lots of candy.

Celebrations across the United States and snowfall in some areas(in pictures)

