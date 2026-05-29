White House Aliens site: All about the Trump administration's mysterious page

The Trump administration set social media ablaze on Thursday after the White House launched a new website called Aliens.gov.

The White House's Aliens.gov website includes a ticker of immigrant arrests and a heat map of enforcement data. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo(REUTERS)

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The page initially appeared to reference extraterrestrials and UFO secrecy, given the space-themed website. However, it actually redirected users to a live dashboard tracking illegal immigrant arrests and immigration enforcement operations across the United States.

As users navigated the website's introductory crawl, which is evocative of the Star Wars saga and has falling stars in the background, blocks of text appear that read, “They walk among us.”

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“They do not belong here”

The administration's choice of words, frequently associated with UFO disclosure culture, attracted instant attention to the site's rollout approach.

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{{^usCountry}} Online users initially speculated that the website might have something to do with the declassified government records pertaining to mysterious flying objects and the idea of the US holding secrets of alien encounters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Online users initially speculated that the website might have something to do with the declassified government records pertaining to mysterious flying objects and the idea of the US holding secrets of alien encounters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The website read, “For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website read, “For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighborhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They’ve shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The website further alluded to illegal immigrants and showed, “With one exception — they do not belong here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website further alluded to illegal immigrants and showed, “With one exception — they do not belong here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which houses ICE and Customs and Border Protection, has taken strong steps to carry out President Donald Trump's campaign pledge of deporting millions of illegal immigrants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which houses ICE and Customs and Border Protection, has taken strong steps to carry out President Donald Trump's campaign pledge of deporting millions of illegal immigrants. {{/usCountry}}

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“President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation,” the website further read.

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What does the website show?

The number of alleged "encounters" is displayed on a ticker on the page, and as of Thursday night, it was 3.1 million and counting. According to The Hill, the number corresponds with a September 2024 report by Homeland Security Republicans on the number of encounters nationally during Trump's first term.

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A heat map of the United States using immigration arrest statistics taken from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data is displayed beneath the ticker.

Users can look up information about the total number of arrests in a given city and state, along with information about the detainees' countries of origin, suspected criminal offenses, and gang affiliations.

A link to the online ICE tip form, where users can report what the White House refers to as "suspicious aliens," is also included on the website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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