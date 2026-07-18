White House confirms stance on Falklands row after UK urges FIFA action against Argentina; 'First Amendment rights'

The second FIFA World Cup semifinal saw England bow out after a defeat to Argentina. However, it was what unfolded after the final whistle during La Albiceleste's celebrations that quickly sparked controversy and drew widespread attention.

Argentina displays Malvinas banner

White House defended the Argentine national team's right to free speech after they displayed a banner carrying political message. (L - Reuters ; M - AFP ; R - Bloomberg)

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The Argentina players unveiled a banner carrying a message about the Falkland Islands, the disputed South Atlantic territory over which Argentina and the United Kingdom fought a war in 1982. The banner read, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas," which translates to "The Malvinas are Argentinian."

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{{^usCountry}} The incident quickly became a global talking point, with many questioning whether FIFA could take disciplinary action against the Argentina national team for displaying what was widely viewed as a political message during the tournament. White House backs free speech, defends Argentina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident quickly became a global talking point, with many questioning whether FIFA could take disciplinary action against the Argentina national team for displaying what was widely viewed as a political message during the tournament. White House backs free speech, defends Argentina {{/usCountry}}

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The flames of the controversy have now reached the White House, which has stepped into the debate with its own stance. According to the BBC, it defended the Argentine national team's right to free speech after they displayed political banner.

Responding to questions about whether Argentina's players had acted improperly, Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA Task Force, defended the team's actions.

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Giuliani spoke to the reporters on Friday and said the players were free to express their views while in the United States.

Also read: Will Argentina face FIFA sanctions? Malvinas banner after England win could trigger action under political messaging

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He also cited the country's constitutional protections for free speech, stating, "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America."

UK demands FIFA investigation

The controversy had already reached the political arena in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is nearing the end of his term in office, backed Business Secretary Peter Kyle's call for FIFA to investigate the matter.

UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle criticized Argentina's post-match display, describing the banner as “an egregious violation of the rules of not having political activity as part of the football” during an interview with the BBC.

He further urged FIFA to look into the matter and said, “The World Cup has one of its central tenets that politics is separate from football. That is now a matter for Fifa. I expect Fifa to do its investigation thoroughly.”

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Also read: Argentina President Javier Milei reveals superstition behind not attending World Cup final vs Spain

Later, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that the British leader supported Kyle's position and backed his call for FIFA to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

FIFA issues statement

Meanwhile, FIFA has also issued a statement indicating that the matter is currently under review.

“As is standard procedure, Fifa’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the Fifa disciplinary code," the FIFA statement read.