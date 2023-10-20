White House deletes photos of special forces aiding Hamas hostage situation one hour after posting

The US government has apologized for accidentally revealing the identities of some of its special forces who were sent to Israel to assist in the hostage rescue mission.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden attended a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (not pictured), as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

The White House posted a photo on its official Instagram account showing President Joe Biden shaking hands with a member of the Delta Force, the Army’s elite counter-terrorism unit. The photo also exposed the faces of three other Delta Force members and a distinctive tattoo on the arm of the soldier greeting Biden.

The photo was then deleted after an hour, but not before it received more than 6,100 likes and circulated on social media.

The Biden administration acknowledged on Thursday that it inadvertently disclosed the identities of several US special operators involved in assisting Israel in the effort to locate and rescue hostages captured by Hamas terrorists. (The White House)

A White House spokesperson said, “We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.” The spokesperson added that the photo was taken during Biden’s visit to Israel last week, when he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered US support for the hostage crisis.

The hostage crisis is the result of a massive attack by Hamas, the terrorist group that controls Gaza, on Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas fired thousands of rockets and infiltrated Israeli towns with dozens of militants, killing over 1,400 Israelis and wounding more than 4,200.

Hamas also took at least 100 female hostages and paraded them in the streets, as seen in horrifying videos.

Netanyahu declared war on Hamas and vowed to make them pay “a price they have never known.” He said Israel would use all its military and diplomatic means to free the hostages and restore security.

Gaza health officials reported that at least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,500 injured in the Israeli retaliation.

The Israeli government confirmed that 203 hostages are still being held by Hamas, including Americans.

The US government said it was working closely with Israel and other allies to share intelligence and expertise to help rescue the hostages.

The US also condemned Hamas for its “barbaric” attack and called for an immediate end to the violence.

