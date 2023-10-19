H-1B visa: White House is reviewing rule to establish a domestic renewal pilot program

There is some good news for H-1B specialty occupation workers who are facing issues in getting their visa renewed in order to work in the US. According to a report by website bloomberglaw.com, White House is reviewing a State Department rule to establish a domestic visa renewal pilot program.

A general view of the White House

Currently, an H-1B specialty occupation worker has to travel abroad to renew their visas. Approval of new rule to establish a domestic visa renewal pilot program, will help the H-1B visa holders who faced great deal of issues during the pandemic when they had to leave the US to renew their visas but got stuck abroad for months.

Notably, domestic visa renewal program was in place almost 20 years ago. But after 9/11 attacks in the US, the State Department said that it was not in a position to meet requirements like collecting biometric data like fingerprints of the applicants.

What's the H-1 B visa programme and its significance for Indians?

H-1 B visa programme allows companies in the US, to hire nonimmigrant foreigners as workers in specialty occupations. According to the official website of US Department Of Labor, "a specialty occupation is one that requires the application of a body of highly specialised knowledge and the attainment of at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent."

The H-1 B visa programme is a win-win for both the employers and the workers as the former get to hire talented workforce which might not be available locally while the latter get to work in the US legally. Moreover, as per the guidelines on the official website of US Department Of Labor, employers have to pay wages to the H-1B nonimmigrant workers that are " at least equal to the actual wage paid by the employer to other workers with similar experience and qualifications for the job in question, or the prevailing wage for the occupation in the area of intended employment – whichever is greater."

