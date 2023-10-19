US Embassy in Beirut issues travel advisory for its citizens in Lebanon, it says…

In the wake of ongoing Israrel-Hamas war, US Embassy in Beirut has issued travel advisory for Lebanon. Authorities have updated the travel advisory to Level 4: Do Not Travel. According to the official website of US Embassy in Lebanon, the office will be open for business. But the embassy has issued necessary instructions and guidelines to prevent any undesirable situation for its personnel and US citizens. Joe Biden (AP)

"Due to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis from U.S. Embassy Beirut," reads the advisory.

"The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations," reads the advisory further.

Here are the actions recommended by the US Embassy in Lebanon.

Have plans to depart that do not rely on the U.S. government.

Ensure you and your family have your travel documents in order and are prepared to travel.

Review your personal security plans.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments that could affect internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the situation has got altered dramatically after a rocket hit a Gaza hospital, leading to the death of 300 Palestinians. There is still uncertainity over who launched the rocket and blame game is on from both sides. The unfortunate incident has sparked widespread outrage against Israel in Lebanon. Since US is supporting Israel's offensive, protestors tried to strom US Embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday.

