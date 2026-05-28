White House mocked for paying lengthy tribute to ‘legend’ Harambe, ‘This is the most insane thing…’

The White House is being mocked for posting a lengthy tribute to Harambe, the gorilla that turned into an online martyr after it was killed while dragging a child who fell into its zoo enclosure. The White House posted the remembrance on X just hours before the 10th anniversary of the gorilla’s death.

White House mocked for paying lengthy tribute to ‘legend’ Harambe(@WhiteHouse/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Today, we remember a legend,” the White House wrote. “On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline. Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme.”

“He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe. Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news. And somehow, a decade later, his legacy still lives on. Gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy to a true patriot,” it continued, adding, “Forever in our hearts.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Harambe was shot dead in Cincinnati Zoo on May 28, 2016, in an attempt to save a four-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla habitat. Witnesses recorded the moment the giant gorilla dragged the child’s prone body through a stream inside the exhibit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harambe was shot dead in Cincinnati Zoo on May 28, 2016, in an attempt to save a four-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla habitat. Witnesses recorded the moment the giant gorilla dragged the child’s prone body through a stream inside the exhibit. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Zoo staff initially tried to order Harambe to back away. However, they opened fire and killed the gorilla after it refused. White House’s post mocked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zoo staff initially tried to order Harambe to back away. However, they opened fire and killed the gorilla after it refused. White House’s post mocked {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netizens mocked White House post in the comment section of the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netizens mocked White House post in the comment section of the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“WHAT ON GOD’S GREEN EARTH…I am a Cincinnatian. I was at the Zoo just a few days before Harambe was euthanized. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen— and I say that as a 3x Trump voter. Someone tell the Comms intern to LOG OFF. This is inappropriate from the WHITE HOUSE. Harambe was going to kill an autistic child, and the people who loved him had to euthanize him… he wasn’t a joke to our city. And neither was the innocent child,” one user commented. “I don't think people are getting the peak sarcasm here, they didn't make a post about George Floyd, but they made one about an APE... Around the same dates of the death. You guys really gotta put 2 and 2 together or else you're going to forget how to be outraged. Went right over your heads!” wrote another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

WTF kind of lame ass sh** is this when the white house is trying to meme for the likes. Pathetic,” wrote a user, while another said, “RIP Harambe who was senselessly taken out by a Tomahawk missile… Oh wait, that was 120 school children in Minab. Glad you’re paying the appropriate respects.”

“Good grief, this is embarrassing. He was euthanized because he attacked an autistic child. This account is proof that the inmates are running the asylum,” wrote a user, while another said, “Who's handling this account? We got White House remembering Harambe before GTA VI !” “Posts like this from the actual White House give me the impression consensus reality is passé,” wrote a user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON