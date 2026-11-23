US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are preparing to carry out one of the White House's most unusual annual traditions by granting a presidential pardon to two turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are preparing to continue the White House tradition of pardoning two turkeys before Thanksgiving. more less

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As part of the celebrations, the White House invited the public to vote on names for the two birds, with schoolchildren from West Virginia putting forward three pairs of suggestions.

Turkeys arrive at Willard InterContinental Washington, DC

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The two turkeys arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, checking in at the historic Willard InterContinental hotel ahead of their much-anticipated appearance on the White House's South Lawn. The birds were photographed walking along a red carpet, posing for cameras and even standing on the hotel's beds as they enjoyed a VIP welcome.

The US Department of Agriculture marked their arrival in a post on X, calling it a “SPECIAL DELIVERY TO WASHINGTON, D.C.!” and introducing the pair as “two VERY special guests” being treated to a presidential-style reception.

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{{^usCountry}} Images released by the USDA, with credits to the White House and the National Turkey Federation, captured the turkeys' arrival as hotel guests and photographers looked on. One photograph showed a bird being wheeled through the hotel's grand corridors in a travel crate placed on a brass luggage trolley, adding another memorable moment to their Washington visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Images released by the USDA, with credits to the White House and the National Turkey Federation, captured the turkeys' arrival as hotel guests and photographers looked on. One photograph showed a bird being wheeled through the hotel's grand corridors in a travel crate placed on a brass luggage trolley, adding another memorable moment to their Washington visit. {{/usCountry}}

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Three pairs of names put forward for public vote

Pupils at Brandywine Elementary School in West Virginia, where the turkeys were raised, submitted three possible name combinations: "Commander & Chief", "Freedom & Feathers" and "Honey & Ham".

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The public voting process concluded on Sunday afternoon, with the winning names scheduled to be announced on Monday.

Last year's pardoned turkeys were named "Gobble" and "Waddle". The names reflected familiar characteristics of the birds: gobbling refers both to the sound turkeys make and eating greedily, while waddling describes their distinctive side-to-side walk.

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Why Turkey is central to thanksgiving celebrations

Turkey remains the centrepiece of Thanksgiving meals across the United States, with approximately 46 million birds consumed every year during the holiday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November and is among America's most widely observed national holidays.

The tradition is commonly associated with the 1621 harvest celebration involving English settlers, often referred to as the first Thanksgiving. Historical accounts describe a shared feast between the settlers and members of the Wampanoag community, although the exact menu remains uncertain.

Turkeys are native to North America and became closely associated with the holiday because of their availability and seasonal abundance. Their popularity as a Thanksgiving meal gradually developed into a longstanding American tradition.

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Social media users suggest alternative Turkey names

The White House naming contest also prompted reactions on social media, with users on X offering their own creative and humorous suggestions for the two birds.

“Marco and JD,” one user wrote.

“How about Lame and Duck,” another wrote, while a third person said, “Eric and Don jr.”

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Targeting Trump, one X user commented, “Jeffery and Ghislaine.”

The annual turkey pardon has become a light-hearted White House tradition, attracting attention from Americans who follow the ceremony and its accompanying festivities.

While millions of turkeys will be served at Thanksgiving tables across the country, the two presidentially pardoned birds will be spared from becoming part of the holiday feast.