White House UFC attack plot linked to 12 suspects across four states; new details emerge

New court filings and investigative documents have shed light on the alleged plot targeting the White House during President Donald Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event, with reports linking at least 12 suspects across four states to an extremist ideology known as accelerationism.

Security at the White House looks through a pair of binoculars during the UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn, June 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

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According to The Mirror US, authorities have arrested multiple individuals in connection with the alleged scheme, which federal investigators say was disrupted before it could be carried out.

The suspects were reportedly located in Ohio, California, Missouri and Nebraska.

Multi-state arrests tied to alleged plot

Among those identified in court records are 19-year-old Tycen Proper of Ohio, Michael Alan Thomas and Bryan Omar Roa of California, Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz of Nebraska, and Daniel Eskridge of Missouri.

The report states that at least 12 people connected to the investigation allegedly adhered to accelerationist beliefs, a fringe ideology that advocates using violence and social unrest to hasten the collapse of existing institutions.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes accelerationism as an extremist belief rooted in parts of the white supremacist movement. According to the organization, adherents view society as irredeemable and believe acts of violence can accelerate its collapse, paving the way for a white ethnonationalist state.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Tycen Proper? Ohio man arrested by FBI for allegedly plotting attack on White House UFC event Mother’s tip reportedly sparked investigation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Tycen Proper? Ohio man arrested by FBI for allegedly plotting attack on White House UFC event Mother’s tip reportedly sparked investigation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Court documents cited by The Mirror US indicate that Proper's mother contacted law enforcement after becoming concerned about her son's behavior, firearms purchases and online communications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Court documents cited by The Mirror US indicate that Proper's mother contacted law enforcement after becoming concerned about her son's behavior, firearms purchases and online communications. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to an affidavit, she told investigators that Proper had recently been interacting online with individuals who claimed to be former military members and used religion to influence participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an affidavit, she told investigators that Proper had recently been interacting online with individuals who claimed to be former military members and used religion to influence participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also reportedly overheard conversations about physical training for “recon” and “hit and run missions,” which she interpreted as references to planned shootings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also reportedly overheard conversations about physical training for “recon” and “hit and run missions,” which she interpreted as references to planned shootings. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities later arrested Proper on June 10.

Also Read: Who are Abraham Hermosillo Alvaraz, Daniel Eskridge? What to know about the suspects in the alleged UFC Freedom 250 plot

Court records detail alleged targets

Investigators allege that members of the group communicated through Signal chats and discussed potential political targets.

One message cited in court filings reportedly included photographs of several elected officials accompanied by the statement, “these are the people we’re going to focus on.”

Family members also told investigators that Proper allegedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and made antisemitic remarks, according to the affidavit.

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The report further states that Proper later admitted to investigators that he wanted to “jumpstart” a revolution because he believed the country was moving in the wrong direction and “needed to be torn down so that it could be rebuilt.”

The allegations remain part of an ongoing federal investigation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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