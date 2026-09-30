Who are Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon? TikTok couple arrested for Charleston arson - latest update

TikTok couple Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon were arrested and charged with arson after a weekend fire in Charleston, West Virginia.

TikTok couple Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon are facing arson charges for a Charleston fire. (Facebook/Sam - True Crime & New)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The two were placed under arrest after an investigation into a blaze at an abandoned home in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue. The fire had started around 11:15pm Sunday and continued to smolder until through the next morning.

A video of their court appearance was shared on X. “TikTok influencers Dakota Harper, 21, and Felicity Eatmon, 22, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit arson and first-degree arson in connection with a fire that destroyed an abandoned home. Nearby Canaan United Methodist Church also sustained over $10,000 in damages. The couple are each being held on a $10,000 cash bond at the South Central Regional Jail,” the caption read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of their arrest. One wrote “This is Dakota and Felicity, they share a love story that’s almost Shakespearean in scope. Famous for stolen property, trespassing, possession, evictions, and conflicts, their latest news will shock you. They were just arrested for arson and first-degree arson.” Another noted that the couple has not disclosed a motive for starting the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of their arrest. One wrote “This is Dakota and Felicity, they share a love story that’s almost Shakespearean in scope. Famous for stolen property, trespassing, possession, evictions, and conflicts, their latest news will shock you. They were just arrested for arson and first-degree arson.” Another noted that the couple has not disclosed a motive for starting the fire. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Jennifer Jo Cobb net worth, husband in focus as NASCAR driver ordered to pay $850K over alleged affair

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's all you need to know about Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon.

Who are Dakota Harper and Felicity Eatmon?

Harper and Eatmon have a TikTok account with about 26.7K followers. They are currently being held in South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bails. The couple is from Kanawha County.

They have been charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson. Surveillance video showed Harper and Eatmon near the side door, before the blaze as per WCHS Network. Eatmon allegedly gave Harper a piece of paper and the two then allegedly held a ‘handheld ignition source’ setting the paper ablaze.

The paper was then reportedly placed inside the home and when the fire developed, the duo reportedly fled the scene. As per the report, the blaze started by Harper and Eatmon caused $10,000 worth of damage to the nearby Canaan United Methodist Church.

Dakota Harper, Felicity Eatmon past crimes

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A true crime reporter noted that Harper and Eatmon had been arrested in past as well. In June 14, the TikTok duo reportedly faced misdemeanor charges. However, this case was not widely covered by local media unlike the Charleston arson.