Who are Danielle Lee-Sharp and Michael Menzie? Missing Ryker Lee's parents kept him in ‘small, padlocked room’

The mother and stepfather of a 15-year-old Pima County boy who went missing from the Three Points area have been arrested on child abuse charges, sheriff’s officials said, per KGUN 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ryker Lee, who was last seen in the 9100 Block of South Silver Star Road around 10 am on Tuesday, September 22.

Missing Ryker Lee's parents kept him in ‘small, padlocked room’ (@PimaSheriff/X)

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Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, 39, and 43-year-old Michael Aaron Menzie, were arrested and each charged with three counts of child abuse.

Ryker reportedly left on foot. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Read More | Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Lee has a condition that requires medication.

Who are Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp and Michael Aaron Menzie?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Danielle’s Facebook page, she works at Domino’s Pizza. Michael is a digital creator, musician, and author, per his social media. He is from Chico, California, and went to Chico High. He said he was in a relationship with Lee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Danielle’s Facebook page, she works at Domino’s Pizza. Michael is a digital creator, musician, and author, per his social media. He is from Chico, California, and went to Chico High. He said he was in a relationship with Lee. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials told KGUN 9 that the duo were arrested on child abuse charges stemming from further investigations at the family's home. A news release stated that investigators located evidence of child abuse involving three children at the home.

"Ryker Lee had been confined inside a small, padlocked room within a recreational vehicle that lacked running water, restroom facilities, and air conditioning. Two younger siblings, ages 10 and 8, were found living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside the main residence," officials said.

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The house reportedly smelled of cat urine and had stains of vomit and feces throughout the floor. According to the interim complaints 13 News obtained, the children were sleeping on plastic mattresses with no bedding. Their closest bathroom had no sink, and the home was filled with insects.

Read More | Ryker Lee update: 2 arrested on child abuse charges as Pima County teen remains missing

The two younger children were taken into Department of Child Services custody. Ryker remains missing.

Danielle, before her arrest, took to Facebook to share details about Ryker’s disappearance. She wrote, “This is my boy Ryker. He is 15 yr old and a type 1 diabetic. He ran off today 9/22 about 10am with his diabetic supplies and some food.he is not good with managing his diabetes.if anyone see him please reach out, authorities have been contacted, I've been to all the stores....we just want him home safe. You can call or text me 989-278-7146. Please help us find our boy!!”

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Anyone with any information on Ryker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.