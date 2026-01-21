Who are Hells Angels? Trump says notorious motorcycle group voted for him; ‘they protected me’

President Donald Trump said at the White House press briefing on Tuesday that the notorious bikers' group, Hells Angels, voted for him. He said that he liked the group, adding that on several occasions "they protected" him. Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, on the one-year mark into his second term in office. (REUTERS)

Trump was speaking on the ongoing federal immigration raids in several Minnesota cities. As he displayed mugshots of people arrested during the ICE raids in Minnesota, he compared them to the Hells Angels, saying they would make the notorious outlaw bikers' group “look like the sweetest people on Earth.”

However, the president the quickly corrected course, revealing his ties to the Hells Angels, noting that they even provided security for Trump on occasion. Though, the details of the occasion were not clear from Trump's speech.

“The Hells Angels are now considered a nice high-quality person,” Trump said. "I like the Hells Angels they voted for me. They protected me actually believe it or not."

This story is being updated.