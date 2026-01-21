Why Trump was late at White House press conference amid Davos chaos. Revealed

President Donald Trump, who was scheduled to appear for the White House press briefing on Tuesday alongside press secretary Karoline Leavitt was slightly delayed, resulting in the press conference starting late. U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20. (REUTERS)

The White House press briefing schedule on Tuesday had announced Trump as a “special guest,” on the occasion of the 79-year-old completing one year in office since taking over in January 2025.

Why Was Trump Late? The President has a tight schedule on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Davos World Economic Forum ongoing, where he is slated to speak on Wednesday, January 21. The President was delayed as he was flying into Washington and arrived in the city later.

The White House press briefing was supposed to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. However, the briefing had not started by 1:45 p.m. ET - marking more than 45 minutes of delay.

The photographers with the White House press pool have photographed Trump alighting Marine One and entering the White House. The press briefing is also expected to start soon.

What Trump Spoke About The press address at the White House, though on the occasion of Trump's one year in office, saw POTUS launch a scathing attack on the Democrat administration in Minnesota, especially Governor Tim Walz and the Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey.

Minnesota is seeing massive protests against the federal immigration raids on illegal Somali immigrants in several cities, as per the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The protests have escalated significantly since the death of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman, in a shooting involving ICE agent, Jonathan Ross.

Taking on the situation in Minnesota on Tuesday, Trump displayed a series of mugshots of alleged illegal immigrants in Minnesota, claiming the local administration is “protecting” them. He also spoke about the recent protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, including the role of former CNN anchor Don Lemon in it.