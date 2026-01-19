Jonathan Ross faces first action since Renee Good shooting; Noem confirms Minneapolis review

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on Sunday, January 18, that a routine review of the conduct of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, is underway. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says standard protocols are being followed to conduct a review of the ICE agent who shot Renee Good. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Noem said that Ross was, as required by protocol, put on a three-day administrative leave following the shooting.

Noem's statement In an interview with CBS News's "Face the Nation," Noem said that the ICE agent underwent the “exact same” investigative and review process that has been in place for years within the agency.

She also referred to the Biden administration and said, “The exact same policy that the Biden administration used, the exact same review, so we haven’t changed any of that.”

Margaret Brennan, the host of “Face the Nation”, further questioned her about the investigation, inquiring if the Office of Professional Responsibility can ascertain whether the ICE agent broke protocol and conduct its own investigation.

She further asked if the ICE agent was on three days of administrative leave in accordance with the handbook, to which Noem confirmed that he was.

Noem reiterated, “The protocol and the advice and the guidance within that handbook and within our policies is being followed exactly like it has been for years.”

Brennan asked again, “Okay, so there is some review of his actions, is what I understand you saying there.”

Noem then said, “Every law enforcement officer knows that when they take the oath to step up and to protect the public and put their lives on the line, they absolutely know that everything that they do will be analyzed and investigated.”

Noem calls Walz out in her interview NBC News reported that the Department of Justice is looking into the possibility that Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey plotted to obstruct federal immigration authorities through their public remarks.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz then said in a statement, “The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.”

To which Noem responded, “I would not listen to Governor Walz. He has a very bad track record.”