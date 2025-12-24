Who are Melodee Buzzard's parents? All on mother Ashlee and father Rubiell Meza

Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard whose body was found in Utah earlier this month, was taken into custody Tuesday morning following the results of DNA testing, according to a report from KSBY. Melodee Buzzard was first reported missing on October 14.(X)

Videos circulating on social media show the 40-year-old being led away from her Mars Avenue home in Vandenberg Village by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials. Authorities have not yet confirmed the reason for her detention or whether charges have been filed.

Melodee reported missing after weeks of absence

Melodee was first reported missing on October 14 by the Lompoc Unified School District after she failed to attend school for an extended period. Investigators later confirmed that the last known sighting of the child occurred on October 9 near the Colorado–Utah border.

At the time, Melodee was reportedly traveling with her mother on a three-day, multi-state road trip.

Mother did not cooperate with investigation

According to authorities, Ashlee Buzzard did not cooperate with the investigation and failed to provide a verifiable explanation regarding her daughter’s whereabouts during the search.

Family members also raised concerns publicly as efforts to locate Melodee intensified.

Family claims child was isolated from relatives

During the search, Melodee’s aunt, Lizabeth Meza, claimed on Facebook that Ashlee Buzzard was “extremely mentally unstable” and had prevented the child from having contact with extended family.

“We haven’t seen her in over four years due to the mother not allowing the family to see her,” Meza told KSBY at the time.

Father died when Melodee was an infant

Melodee’s father, Rubiell Meza, died in a motorcycle accident when she was just six months old.

"She hasn’t let us see her for a few years," says Bridgett Truitt, Melodee's aunt, told KEYT. "And all of us have tried. But we never stopped thinking about her or loving her or praying for her."

Authorities to hold news conference

Santa Barbara County officials have announced plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, where further details are expected to be released.