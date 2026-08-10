Who are Theo and Todd Sabatini? Father and son who disappeared in Illinois found safe in Wisconsin

A father and his toddler son, whose disappearance sparked a multi-state search across Illinois and Wisconsin, have been found safe, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Todd Sabatini, 36, and his 22-month-old son, Theo, were reported missing after leaving their McHenry, Illinois, home for a routine afternoon walk, according to their family.

A father and his toddler son, whose disappearance sparked a multi-state search across Illinois and Wisconsin, have been found safe, authorities confirmed on Sunday. (McHenry Police Department/Facebook)

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In a Facebook update, the McHenry Police Department announced that both Todd and Theo had been found safe.

"We want to extend a BIG thank you to our community, local agencies, and Wisconsin agencies for assisting in the safe return of Todd & Theo," the department said. Police added that a more detailed statement would be released later and thanked the public for providing tips that helped reunite the pair with their family.

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Who are Todd and Theo Sabatini?

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{{^usCountry}} Todd Sabatini is a 36-year-old resident of McHenry, Illinois, while Theo is his 22-month-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Todd Sabatini is a 36-year-old resident of McHenry, Illinois, while Theo is his 22-month-old son. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the pair left their home around 12 p.m. on Saturday for what relatives described as a "normal" walk. Family members became concerned after they failed to return within a few hours. Investigators told People that such behaviour was unusual for Todd and noted that he had not taken the supplies necessary for an extended outing with a toddler.

Police quickly launched a missing persons investigation after determining the circumstances were out of character.

Authorities later found Theo's stroller abandoned behind a local business, prompting detectives to reconstruct the pair's movements using surveillance footage and witness interviews.

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How did investigators trace their movements?

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Investigators said surveillance cameras captured Todd Sabatini attempting to speak with someone at Zion Lutheran Church before later stopping at a nearby Taco Bell. The nature of those conversations is not known.

Authorities later determined that Todd and Theo had taken a rideshare from Illinois to the Greenfield Police Department in Wisconsin, about an hour from McHenry.

Police said Todd spoke briefly with an officer at the station. The duo then left on foot with Theo at approximately 2 pm Saturday.

As the investigation continued, detectives received credible information that placed the father and son in Milwaukee. That information prompted Illinois authorities to coordinate with multiple Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to locate them.

The search ended successfully when detectives found both Todd and Theo safe. Authorities have not disclosed where they were located or whether anyone will face charges.

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In its latest statement, the McHenry Police Department thanked residents, partner agencies and Wisconsin investigators for their assistance.

"Whether a big or small lead, they all assisted in reuniting Todd & Theo with their family," the department said.