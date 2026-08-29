Who bought Lindsay Clancy's old home? Patrick Clancy’s Duxbury house sold to a ‘former prosecutor’ after tragedy

The Duxbury, Massachusetts, home where Lindsay Clancy’s three children were found dead was bought by former Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Michael Phippen for $675,000 in January 2024, property records obtained by Daily Mail show. The sale came about a year after Patrick Clancy returned to the house and found Lindsay injured after a suicide attempt and their three children dead in the basement. Phippen had worked as an assistant district attorney in Plymouth County from 2016 to 2018, years before the January 2023 killings. The property later became part of Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, with jurors visiting it in July.

Who bought Lindsay Clancy’s old Duxbury home?

A former Plymouth County prosecutor bought the former Clancy family home for $675,000 in January 2024, about a year after the tragedy. (Lindsay Marie Clancy/Facebook)

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Phippen purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 47 Summer Street in Duxbury in January 2024, according to property records. The Clancys had bought the property for $500,000 in 2018, before they had children.

Phippen’s past work as a prosecutor has drawn attention because the house is tied to the case. However, he had already left the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office in 2018, about five years before Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her children.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’

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{{^usCountry}} He now leads the criminal defense department at Stark and Lattuca and also runs his own criminal defense practice. CT Insider first reported details about his purchase and his former role as a Plymouth County prosecutor. What did Patrick Clancy say about the house sale? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He now leads the criminal defense department at Stark and Lattuca and also runs his own criminal defense practice. CT Insider first reported details about his purchase and his former role as a Plymouth County prosecutor. What did Patrick Clancy say about the house sale? {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick Clancy spoke about the sale in an October 2024 interview with The New Yorker, saying the home had been sold earlier that year. He did not identify the buyer at the time.

“There’s no house anymore,” he said. “There are no kids. All that’s left is me and Lindsay.”

The house was the place where Patrick returned on January 24, 2023, after leaving to pick up dinner and medication. He found Lindsay injured outside after she had jumped from a second-floor window. Inside the basement, he found Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, dead.

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Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the three children before attempting suicide. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, with her defense arguing that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage

Why did the former prosecutor object to the jury’s home visit?

The former prosecutor later became part of another development involving the property. Phippen objected to plans for jurors to visit the house during Lindsay Clancy’s trial.

His lawyer, Peter Maguire, argued that the visit would be “massively disruptive” for Phippen’s partner, pets and neighbors. Judge William Sullivan rejected the objection and allowed the jury to inspect the property.

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On July 31, jurors visited the house in groups. They saw the exterior, rooms inside, the second-floor window from which Lindsay Clancy jumped and the basement where the children were found.

The jury is now considering Lindsay Clancy’s fate after closing arguments. As of Friday, August 28, 2026, the 12 jurors had not reached a verdict and were due to continue deliberations Monday.