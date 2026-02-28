Who gets Georgia's $1,000 tax refund in 2026? $2 billion surplus plan details and eligibility

Some Georgia households could receive up to $1,000 in combined tax relief under an amended 2026 state budget approved by lawmakers, reported Newsweek. The package, which returns roughly $2 billion in surplus funds to taxpayers, now heads to Governor Brian Kemp for consideration. Refunds are expected to be issued using the payment method selected on taxpayers’ returns. (Pexel/ Representational)

The Georgia Senate passed the amended budget 49-0, while the House cleared it with only two Republican votes in opposition, as reported by The Center Square and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Supporters say the relief measures combine income tax rebates with property tax cuts funded by surplus revenue.

Who qualifies and how much? Under the plan, income tax rebates would provide up to $500 for married couples filing jointly, $375 for heads of household and $250 for single filers or married individuals filing separately, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue’s guidance on HB 112 referenced in the report.

Also Read: Are Americans eligible for larger tax refunds in 2026? What to know

In addition, lawmakers allocated $850 million toward property tax relief. Backers say that when both initiatives are combined, many households could see benefits approaching $1,000.

Representative Matt Hatchett, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said, as quoted by The Center Square: “Between the two relief initiatives, this body is returning $2 billion back to the citizens of our state. That means many households could see a return of up to $1,000 in taxpayer funds this year.”

Refunds are expected to be issued using the payment method selected on taxpayers’ returns and are typically processed within six to eight weeks after filing deadlines.

Also Read: New $10,000 IRS tax deduction: Who qualifies and how to claim it. Details out

Where the money is coming from Hatchett said the revised revenue estimate incorporated $12.49 billion in undesignated surplus funds and $145 million in lottery reserves, bringing the total amended budget to about $43.66 billion, up from the original $42.3 billion projection.

Beyond tax relief, the budget restores a $2,000 one-time salary supplement for state employees and teachers.

Lawmakers also approved $409 million for a new forensic mental health facility, described as the first of its kind in more than 60 years.

The midyear spending plan now awaits the governor’s decision.