Who is Alexa Rae Scharf? Loxahatchee woman arrested for attempting to enter checkpoint near Mar-a-Lago; dog killed

A woman from Loxahatchee, accused of driving towards law enforcement near Mar-a-Lago, crashing through a gate of a nearby estate, and leading police on a chase, is anticipated to appear before a judge for the first time on Thursday morning.

Charges against Alexa Rae Scharf

Alexa Rae Scharf, 29, is accused of aggravated assault after driving into a police checkpoint and crashing at a nearby estate. (Palm Beach County Jail)

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Alexa Rae Scharf, 29, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and resisting arrest in connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday night, which resulted in the closure of a section of South Ocean Boulevard for over three hours, as per Fox 11 News.

The event commenced close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate when Scharf entered a restricted Secret Service checkpoint and parked adjacent to the screening tents, as per the Palm Beach police.

Authorities stated that Scharf exited her SUV and informed a Secret Service agent that she had arrived for a "car wash."

When the agent tried to take a picture of her license plate, investigators reported that Scharf drove in his direction, compelling him to step aside, after which she proceeded southward, as per the affidavit.

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, authorities reported that the same SUV was located within a nearby oceanfront property, where a substantial entrance gate had been damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly thereafter, authorities reported that the same SUV was located within a nearby oceanfront property, where a substantial entrance gate had been damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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Stop sticks deployed

Investigators said that Scharf subsequently drove towards a Palm Beach police captain and another officer, maneuvering between police vehicles before accelerating away, according to Fox 11 News.

Ultimately, officers deployed stop sticks to conclude the chase. According to police, Scharf declined to exit the SUV, leading officers to shatter the vehicle’s windows.

Dog killed

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While making the arrest, law enforcement reported that Scharf's pit bull lunged at the officers and bit one of them. In response, an officer discharged their firearm at the dog twice. A veterinarian tried to rescue the animal, but unfortunately, it succumbed to its injuries.

According to the Palm Beach police, an initial investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the officer who shot the dog acted in accordance with department policy. The officer continues to serve in their capacity.

Details regarding the condition of the officer who sustained a bite have not been disclosed. The Secret Service has chosen not to provide any comments regarding the incident.

During Scharf's court appearance on Thursday, a judge may discuss bond and outline the subsequent steps in the case.

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