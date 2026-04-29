Who is Alison King? UnitedHealthcare fires worker for ‘Aww, they missed?’ comment on WHCD shooting

UnitedHealthcare has terminated the employment of a woman who conveyed her disappointment in a TikTok video regarding the fact that President Donald Trump was not fatally harmed in the shooting that occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday.

Alison King was dismissed from UnitedHealthcare for a TikTok video expressing disappointment over President Trump's safety during a shooting event. (@aliiiikingggg/TikTok)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the video, she boldly asked, "Aww, they missed?"

"We’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’” stated Alison King, who has allegedly removed her LinkedIn profile but was recognized as a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare, in the video.

“Like, immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real, probably fake,’” King remarked. “And the second was ‘Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that’s sad,’” King continued.

“That’s when you know we’re cooked,” King added.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen net worth: All we know about WH shooting suspect, ‘a highly educated tutor’ from California

Internet blasts Alison King

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the video garnered huge attention on social media, with several people blasting King for her hateful remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the video garnered huge attention on social media, with several people blasting King for her hateful remarks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “This is absolutely pathetic and disgusting. I truly don’t understand they hate in the hearts of these people, honestly, this is what makes me feel like there’s no hope for this country,” one said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is absolutely pathetic and disgusting. I truly don’t understand they hate in the hearts of these people, honestly, this is what makes me feel like there’s no hope for this country,” one said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Obviously, this woman isn’t fit to be a manager of anything. I mean, how stupid can you be posting this?,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Obviously, this woman isn’t fit to be a manager of anything. I mean, how stupid can you be posting this?,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Alison King, you are a bad person. No decent human being should look forward to see someone kill, express your differences with others without violence,” a third user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Alison King, you are a bad person. No decent human being should look forward to see someone kill, express your differences with others without violence,” a third user commented. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's what UnitedHealthcare said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's what UnitedHealthcare said {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

UnitedHealthcare issued a statement to Fox News Digital after King's video created uproar on social media.

“Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company," a spokesperson for the company stated.

The person believed to be the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, was taken into custody on Saturday evening after officials reported that he discharged a firearm at the Washington Hilton Hotel during the dinner event, which President Trump was attending for the first time in his capacity as president.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Allen is now facing a potential life sentence in prison.

According to law enforcement sources, Fox News Digital has reported that Allen intended to aim his attack at officials from the Trump administration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON