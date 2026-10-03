Who is Alma de la Rosa Flores? Mexican reporter and her cameraman hit by car during live broadcast

A TV reporter and her cameraman had a close brush with death when they were hit by a runaway SUV while reporting live on air.

Alma Flores and Cristo Martínez faced a life-threatening situation when a runaway SUV hit them during a live broadcast in Monterrey.

Mexican correspondent Alma de la Rosa Flores was doing a live report from the edge of the busy Morones Prieto Avenue in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Friday morning when this frightening incident happened.

Mexican journalist and crew escape near-fatal accident

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In a remarkable turn of events, Flores and cameraman Cristo Martínez were actually informing the public about road hazards following a landslide when they got struck.

The Gamavisión Noticias team had been documenting an earlier incident where a motorcycle rider crashed into a tree.

Flores was also sharing updates about the destruction from a landslide in the Nuevo Repueblo area after heavy rainfall hit the northern Mexican city.

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Shocking video captured during the live broadcast featured Flores positioned next to a toppled tree while vehicles rushed by her on the wet pavement, just a short distance away.

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{{^usCountry}} Within moments, a dark car came into view before it unexpectedly skidded out of control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within moments, a dark car came into view before it unexpectedly skidded out of control. {{/usCountry}}

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The vehicle swerved toward the roadside, started sliding, and spun directly in the direction of the news team. Luckily, she and her camera operator made it through and are doing well in stable condition.

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An ambulance transported them to a hospital. Martínez took the worst of the impact, sustaining injuries to his ankle and arm.

Flores, on the other hand, was able to get into the ambulance on her own, even though she'd been hurt pretty badly in the crash.

The seasoned journalist, who's been reporting for 35 years, mentioned that she suffered multiple injuries.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, video of the horrific incident spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with audiences responding in shock and amazement.

“Wow, I'm surprised they've survived. Hope they recover,” one person commented.

“Why did they send the reporter to the middle of a busy road? I can't understand it,” another wrote.

“The good thing is that the reporter avoided a disaster by stopping the car with her hands,” a third user said.

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The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody.