Who is Amalia Damonte? The woman to whom Pope Francis sent a love letter before priesthood; ‘If I do not marry you…’

Pope Francis, who was born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, suffered a brain stroke and died on Monday at the age of 88. His demise has brought attention towards his adolescent romance when he fell in love with his neighbour. Young Pope Francis fell in love with Amalia Demonte, who lived four doors away in the Membrillar Street in Buenos Aires. (AP)

Jorge, however, suffered a heartbreak and decided to pursue a path of priesthood. He eventually became the first Latin American Pope. During his reign, the Church's practices, operations, and discourse underwent substantial modifications.

Young Pope Francis wanted to start a family

Born into a family of Italian immigrants, he spent his early and teenage years in the capital, where he finished his education and obtained a degree in chemistry. Over this time, he opted for several jobs, such as cleaning staff, chemical lab technician, and nightclub bouncer. He also had significant spiritual awakenings during this period, which motivated him to seek the priesthood.

It is believed that a heartbreak affected his choice to become a priest. In conversations and books like “On Heaven and Earth” and “The Name of God is Mercy,” Pope Francis opened up about his desires in young age. He felt typical emotions like love and even wanted to start a family.

He fell in love with Amalia Demonte, who lived four doors away in the Membrillar Street in Buenos Aires. Ten years later, Amalia appeared in an interview with the Associated Press and recalled that she encountered unexpected troubles after Jorge sent a love letter to her.

Amalia Demonte opened up about young Pope Francis' love letter

Amalia recalled a tiny wooden home with a red roof that Jorge had constructed for her, bearing the inscription, “This is what I will buy when we get married.” “If I do not marry you, I will become a priest,” read the young Jorge's love letter. In the interview, Amalia clarified that these were just thoughts of a youngster.

Amalia's strict parents became furious when they found the love letter. She told reporters how her mother confronted her about getting letters from a boy and destroyed the wooden hut Jorge had built for her.