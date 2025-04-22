What happens to Pope's 'Fisherman's Ring' after his death? Will it be destroyed?

The “Fisherman's Ring,” also known as the papal ring, has a long history and is a key component of the power of the Pope in the Catholic Church. When a pope passes away or resigns, it is customary to destroy his ring. The procedure marks the end of the pope's power.(Reuters)

At the pope's papal inauguration, the ring is given to the head of the Roman Catholic Church. The current pope's name is typically displayed atop an image of St. Peter the Apostle.

Fisherman's Ring purpose and why it gets destroyed after pope's death

Saint Peter, one of Jesus Christ's disciples who was regarded as the first pope, is frequently portrayed on the ring. The old ring is burned to symbolise the end of the pope's term, and a new one is created for the newly elected leader.

In the past, the pope's private correspondence and papal briefs were sealed with the ring. After getting elected, every new pope is given his own ring to represent his priesthood authority. However, the Fisherman's Ring is no more used as a seal.

Procedure of destroying Fisherman's Ring

The ring is physically broken or diced in half by a member of the papal household, usually the cardinal camerlengo. This action is meant to keep the successor or anybody else from using the ring and is a part of the rituals surrounding the change of papal power.

Cardinal Camerlengo, who is currently Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will carry out the process of destroying Pope Francis's ring.

Why do people kiss the Fisherman's Ring?

As the pope is regarded as the spiritual head of the Roman Catholic Church, the tradition of kissing the papal ring has long been a sign of respect and admiration for him.

Kissing the ring also signifies that people recognize the pope as the head of the Catholic Church and the Bishop of Rome. The tradition also denotes the devotion to the Church and its tenets.

Pope Francis and other popes have attempted to make the papacy appear less hierarchical and more approachable, which has led to a decline in the practice in recent years.