Who is Andrew Simpson?Laura Loomer's husband's name-dropped in row with Candace Owens

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer's famous online dispute has turned personal, dragging the names of the two women's husbands into the mix.

Candace Owens and Laura Loomer’s feud took a personal turn, involving their spouses sparking curiosity about Loomer’s engagement to Andrew Simpson.(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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Loomer had previously made ugly remarks about Owens' children, claiming they would have difficulty in the future. Candace retaliated, insulting Loomer and misgendering her by calling her "Larry." From there, things quickly escalated, with both parties making nasty personal statements.

Owens then name-droppedLoomer's husband during their back-and-forth on X on Friday, claiming his name is Andrew Simpson. Meanwhile, Loomer's husband is still a unicorn to the general public.

Read more: Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

Who is Andrew Simpson

The mention of Andrew Simpson came mid-argument and surprised both Loomer's and Owens' followers.

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer took a personal jab at Owens' and said, “But my husband will likely father more children than your allegedly homosexual husband. Did you use a turkey baster? Who squeezed it?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer took a personal jab at Owens' and said, “But my husband will likely father more children than your allegedly homosexual husband. Did you use a turkey baster? Who squeezed it?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In turn, Owens also brings Loomer's husband into the conversation and implies that Loomer needs psychiatric help. She wrote, “A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately. Maybe once more before the nuptials. How’s the wedding planning going w. Andrew Simpson, btw? Does he know you’re not actually Jewish?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In turn, Owens also brings Loomer's husband into the conversation and implies that Loomer needs psychiatric help. She wrote, “A turkey baster? Larry, I really think your dad should put you on one more psych5150 hold. You just seem like you’re on the edge again lately. Maybe once more before the nuptials. How’s the wedding planning going w. Andrew Simpson, btw? Does he know you’re not actually Jewish?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loomer, however, did not explicitly confirm the name of her husband. She simply gave a vague response, adding her life and marriage are “great" and that she ”loves" her husband. That added to the mystery rather than clearing it up. Andrew Simpson: The myth, the legend? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer, however, did not explicitly confirm the name of her husband. She simply gave a vague response, adding her life and marriage are “great" and that she ”loves" her husband. That added to the mystery rather than clearing it up. Andrew Simpson: The myth, the legend? {{/usCountry}}

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Social media platforms and the Loomer's comment section were flooded with personal questions about who Andrew Simpson is, the man who put a ring on Loomer's finger.

A user on X wrote, “Now I need to know who Andrew Simpson is.”

Another user on X shared an image of a LinkedIn profile with the name Andrew Simpson on it, who is an employee at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The user wrote, “I’d bet money this is him. The jokes write themselves, guys😂😂”

However, as of now, there is no widely verified public information confirming Simpson’s identity or relationship with Loomer.

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Read more: Owens-Erika Kirk row intensifies as Secret Service rejects ‘threats’ claim

Laura Loomer's engagement

In December 2025, Loomer shared the news of her engagement in a social media post after Donald Trump congratulated her on the engagement.

She expressed her excitement about getting married and thanked Trumpfor acknowledging it. Later, she posted a photo with her fiancé, but his face was hidden.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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