Who is Andy Barr's wife Davis Huffman? All about the US Rep.'s family and children

US Rep. Andy Barr won the Republican primary for Kentucky’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday. The victory caps a competitive, months-long primary battle that began after longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell announced in early 2025 that he would not seek re-election.

Andy Barr Family

Kentucky US Senate candidate Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) alongside wife Davis Barr speaks to media after casting his primary ballot at Centenary Church on May 19, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Andy Barr was married to Carol Leavell Barr from 2008 until her unexpected death in June 2020 at age 39 from a heart condition. The couple had two daughters: Eleanor and Mary Clay.

In April 2023, Barr married Davis Huffman in a private ceremony at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in downtown Lexington, Kentucky, surrounded by family. Both are Lexington natives. The couple has one son together, Hale.

According to Barr’s official congressional biography, he and his wife Davis reside in Lexington with their son Hale, daughter Virginia, and his two daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay.

Davis occasionally joins Barr at public events such as the Kentucky Derby and campaign rallies. He has frequently expressed gratitude for her support during his political activities.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump says $400 million White House ballroom will act as ‘shield’ against drones Who is Andy Barr? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Donald Trump says $400 million White House ballroom will act as ‘shield’ against drones Who is Andy Barr? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Born on July 24, 1973, Garland Hale “Andy” Barr IV is an American attorney and Republican politician serving as US Representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born on July 24, 1973, Garland Hale “Andy” Barr IV is an American attorney and Republican politician serving as US Representative for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 19, 2026, he won the Republican primary for the open US Senate seat, positioning him as the strong favorite to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 19, 2026, he won the Republican primary for the open US Senate seat, positioning him as the strong favorite to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, Barr chairs the influential Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy Subcommittee, where he oversees the Federal Reserve and other key regulators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior member of the House Financial Services Committee, Barr chairs the influential Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy Subcommittee, where he oversees the Federal Reserve and other key regulators. {{/usCountry}}

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Barr also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (Indo-Pacific Subcommittee) and the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the US and the Chinese Communist Party.

A Lexington native, Barr graduated from Henry Clay High School, earned a BA (Phi Beta Kappa) from the University of Virginia, and a JD from the University of Kentucky.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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