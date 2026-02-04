Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms,’ misses Senate votes for 2 consecutive days

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” David Popp, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday, February 3, according to Politico. McConnell checked himself into a local hospital “in an abundance of caution” Monday night, February 3, Popp said. Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms' (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

McConnell missed Senate votes on both Monday and Tuesday. His “prognosis is positive,” and he remains in “regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business,” Popp said.

Mitch McConnell health concerns McConnell raised health concerns in October 2025 when he fell down in the basement of a Capitol building after he was asked a tense question about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). A video showed the Republican walking unaided before suddenly collapsing while being confronted by a protester asking about ICE. He was later helped by his security.

McConnell, the longest-serving party leader in the upper chamber’s history, faced widespread scrutiny after a series of public incidents in which he appeared to freeze for several seconds while talking to reporters. He has walked with a limp after recovering from polio at a young age.

McConnell previously suffered similar falls, including one inside the Capitol which led to him sustaining minor injuries. He later returned to work in the Senate with a bandage on his cheek.

McConnell froze up while speaking in at least two incidents back in 2023. Further, after tripping at a Washington dinner, he was away from the Senate for weeks. The fall left him with a concussion and a fractured rib, and landed him in a hospital for five nights. He had to undergo physical therapy.

McConnell, however, has not frequently addressed health concerns publicly. He said in a 2023 interview with CBS Face the Nation that he had “completely recovered” after a momentary freeze in front of reporters that same year.

“I’m fine, I’m completely recovered and just fine,” McConnell said at the time.

He insisted at the time that he remains “in good shape,” but refused to say anything more about the incidents.