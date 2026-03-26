Who is Anthony Grove? Convicted child killer found hanging out with spring breakers at popular Florida beach

A convicted child killer wanted by authorities in Ohio was arrested in Florida after being found among spring breakers at a busy beach, officials said. Officials said Grove initially “played it real cool” but later admitted he was wanted in connection with an incident involving his child. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

According to a report by New York Post, deputies from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office took Anthony Grove into custody at Daytona Beach during a law enforcement sweep aimed at controlling disorderly spring break crowds.

Grove was reportedly sitting near another individual drinking from an open container when officers approached. Authorities said he appeared calm and was “boozing it up” before the situation escalated. He was wanted in Ohio for allegedly violating parole conditions, with officials previously warning he should be considered “dangerous and possibly armed.”

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Bodycam footage from the arrest shows Chief Deputy Brian Henderson questioning Grove about the case that led to his warrant. “You made it sound like your kid, it was a car accident?” Henderson asks, before directing him to sit in a patrol car. As he was escorted away, Grove could be heard saying, “It’s over, bro.”

Officials said Grove initially “played it real cool” but later admitted he was wanted in connection with an incident involving his child. He also reportedly denied being on parole and told officers he had been in the area for several days looking for work, according to the arrest affidavit.

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Who is Anthony Grove? Anthony Grove, 45, is a convicted offender who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ohio authorities.

The charges stem from a 2015 incident in which he threw a coffee mug during an altercation, striking his infant son in the head. The child later died from the injury.

At the time of his Florida arrest, Grove was in violation of parole terms that required him to obtain written permission before crossing state lines. Authorities said he is now facing additional charges, including failure to register as a convicted felon in Florida and two counts of drug possession after a THC vape pen was allegedly found in his bag.

He remains in custody and is expected to be extradited to Ohio.