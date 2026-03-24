Dayton Webber: 5 things to know about amputee cornhole athlete accused of murder in Maryland

In a bizarre incident from La Pata, Maryland, a professional cornhole athlete, who is an amputee with no hands and legs, has been accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old over an argument while driving a car. Dayton James Webber, a professional cornhole athlete, has been arrested for murder. (Charles County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Webber on X)

Dayton James Webber, 27, is now facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of Bradrick Michael Wells, also 27.

Charles County Sheriff's Office said that Webber "acted alone" but did not explain how Webber managed to shoot or drive the car without assistance. Diane Richardson of the sheriff's office said the investigation is in its "early stages".

The case has sparked curiosity, especially given that the prime suspect in the case is a quadruple amputee. Police say that the incident happened Sunday night during an argument between Webber and Bradrick Michael Wells.

Police say that Dayton Webber was driving a Tesla SUV while Bradrick Michael Wells was seated in the front passenger seat. After an argument broke out between the two, Webber allegedly fatally shot Wells. The allegations against Webber were labelled by the other two passengers in the car seated in the back seat, who have not been identified.

They claim that Webber stopped the car to unload Wells' body near the Radio Station Road and Llano Drive and asked for their help in doing it. But, instead, they got out of the car and fled the scene.

They claim that Webber drove away in the car with the body still in it. Well's body was later found at a yard on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Who Is Dayton James Webber? 5 Things To Know Faced Infection As 10-Month-Old At 10 months old, Webber faced a life-threatening infection that led to the amputation of all four limbs. He had recounted in interviews that doctors then gave him a 3% chance of survival.

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First Professional Quadruple Amputee Athlete He became the first quadruple amputee to compete professionally in the American Cornhole League (ACL), starting in 2022. He features prominently in the ACL Pro events and most recently played for the Texas Bully Baggers.

Clinched First Title Before Turning Pro Dayton James Webber won his first Maryland state cornhole title before 2021, when he turned pro. The final featured a dramatic comeback from a 20-4 deficit to win 21-20.

Made Significant Money Winning Pro cornhole players make significant money as prizes from tournaments—often $1,000–$25,000 per event for winners. Though the exact career earnings of Webber is not known, he has made significant amounts of prizes and sponsorship in his eight-year pro career.